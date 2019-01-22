7 Gross Things That Keep Your Hormones Balanced

If you've ever experienced out-of-whack hormones, then you know just how important these chemicals really can be. In fact, hormones affect more aspects of the body than many people realize. But as it turns out, there are some gross things that keep your hormones balanced in general. There are ways to help these important bodily chemicals stay in line, even if you don't like them very much.

To learn more, Romper spoke with One Medical Provider, Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, who is dedicated to helping her patients reach their healthy lifestyle goals. She also realizes that hormones can be a tricky subject for most people to understand. "When most people talk about hormones, they are referring to reproductive hormones, like estrogen and testosterone. But there are other hormones, like insulin, which helps to regulate our blood sugar, and thyroid, which helps with metabolism, growth and development," says Dr. Bhuyan. In other words, hormones can affect many different systems and functions in the body. Of course, if you have specific questions about the hormonal balances in your own body, visit your healthcare provider for a checkup. Nothing can replace that firsthand exam from a medical professional. But to learn more about hormones and the weird ways they affect the body, keep reading.

1 Sardines Octavio Passos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Dr. Bhuyan explains, fatty fish are great for hormonal balance. This includes the popular salmon, as well as more divisive fish such as sardines. Seriously, sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which may support hormone production of the endocrine gland, according to the National Institutes of Health.

2 Burpees David Sherman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, I'm taking some liberties here. The real advice is much more broad, because it covers exercise in general. "Regular exercise can also positively impact our hormones and bodies," says Dr. Bhuyan. But honestly, if you had to label one particular exercise as "gross," burpees would be it.

3 Cottage Cheese Want to help out your body's balance of thyroid hormones? Consider eating foods that are high in selenium, including cottage cheese, according to Beverly Hills MD.

4 Deviled Eggs Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eggs are nutritional powerhouses. In fact, eating whole eggs may positively benefit the hormones that affect food intake, as noted in Healthline. They might help people feel full for a longer period of time. If deviled eggs ick you out, then some regular hard-boiled eggs might be a more palatable option.

5 Split Pea Soup Eating high fiber foods may help the body lower high estrogen levels, according to SF Gate. As it turns out, split peas have a whopping 16 grams of fiber per one cup serving, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although split pea soup might make you think about that scene in The Exorcist, it's actually super healthy.

6 Sauerkraut Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images Eating green, leafy vegetables is also a great way to maintain hormone balance, as Dr. Bhuyan notes. Although kale and spinach may be the first veggies that spring to mind, cabbage is another cruciferous leafy green that's packed with nutrition, according to SF Gate. Maybe you can reconsider the role of sauerkraut, coleslaw, and cabbage soup in your diet.