Workplaces all over the United States are about to be overrun with kiddos as a part of the official Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2018. It's an important opportunity to introduce kids to the real-life activities that take place at a modern workspace. That said, trying to explain your daily duties to a bunch of hyper tweens, kids, and toddlers, is not always easy. So if you need a laugh, these hilarious Take Your Child To Work Day memes are perfect for a bit of comic relief. Hey, if you're going to be an employee and a parent at the same time, you'll probably need something to help you destress.

Since 1993, the organization now known as Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Foundation has advocated greater understanding of career choices for children. Much more than a simple career day, the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work organization advocates mentorship, education, and dreaming big for the future. Best known for starting Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day, the foundation provides an opportunity for children across the nation to get a firsthand look at workplaces everywhere. In fact, over 37 million Americans get involved in Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, according to Forbes. It's a highly influential, positive introduction to careers for so many kids. Instead of vague ideas about what grown-ups do all day, kids who participate in the program get a first-hand view of the workforce. It's an invaluable life lesson.

That said, the logistics of having a child shadow you throughout the workday can lead to some interesting moments. Even on their very best behavior, kids are still kids. A little bored whining, demands for snacks, and complaints about a lack of nap time are to be expected (from your coworkers but maybe even your child, too). Although they might sink your productivity a little bit, at least you'll enjoy a memorable family day at the office.

1 Try To Concentrate Yeah, you can more or less forgive yourself for not getting a ton of work done on this particular day. Your kid will probably be too obsessed with getting into #workmode to leave you alone for very long. Give the kid a break, though. You were also super impressed the first time you saw a water cooler in real life.

2 Get Stuff Done Granted, the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work program is recommended for children aged 8 to 12, according to the organization's website. But it's perfectly fine if some younger siblings take part in the day as well. Seriously, though, can you imagine how productive your office would be if toddler energy could be harnessed for actual work?

3 Explain The Basics Trying to explain the ins and outs of your actual job to a child may be more difficult than actually doing said job. Chances are, your supervisors don't ask a thousand "why?" questions after you explain something.

4 Spoiler Alert Hopefully your own family is more functional than some of the ones featured in the Star Wars films. If you're familiar with the movies, then this already makes sense. Whatever happens, your kid will probably not blow up an entire planet.

5 I Mean... OK, this one is totally hilarious. You, too, can channel the Queen if you need a role model for the day. And if you don't have your own kids, maybe you can ask your parents to take you with them to work?

6 Envisioning The Future It pretty much feels like having a miniature version of yourself running around all day, right? Maybe your coworkers will understand you a little better after meeting the kid. And hey, maybe your kid will start taking on some of your work-mode mannerisms, too.