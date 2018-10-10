At this point, it's hard to tell where the next season of CW's popular teen noir drama Riverdale will go — mostly because it's already gone to some pretty surprising (not to mention dark) places. So ahead of Season 3 Romper spoke with some of the cast at NYCC. And they had some interesting things to say — without giving away ~too~ much. Here are 7 hints about Riverdale Season 3 straight from the comic book characters' mouths. Obviously nobody was allowed to say exactly what's going to happen — but suffice it to say that things are gonna get a lot more complicated before they get better.

When Season 2 left off, the gang was in a (relatively) peaceful place. I mean, aside from Jughead becoming a gang leader in the middle of a turf war, Archie being charged with a murder he didn't commit, Betty finding out her dad is a serial killer, and Veronica finding out her dad was the one who set Archie up in the first place. So you know, not like peaceful peaceful, but at least no one is actively being murdered. Which is a step up in this town.

The Riverdale cast, along with executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke to journalists at Comic Con about what's next for these kids. So here is everything I was able to glean.

Archie Is Getting In Some Trouble Giphy KJ Apa teased that Archie is going to be spending some time *away,* and he's going to be doing some fighting. Apa says that Archie will be doing a lot more physical acting. "Lots of fighting, lots of boxing," he says. Well thats... troubling.

Veronica Is Making New Friends Giphy When Season 3 begins Varchie seems stronger than ever, but Apa teases that trouble in paradise could be looming. "Veronica is going through a whole lot of stuff too where she, she meets, you know, new people." Who are these new people, Veronica!

Jughead's Family Is Coming To Town Giphy Look, there's been a whole lot of talk about Jughead's mom and his little sister Jellybean, but so far these characters haven't actually shown up. Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says, "I think that people are really excited for Jughead’s family to come to town, and I think that they’ve got really good stuff." Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, went so far as to say that Jughead's mom could cause some tension between the couple.

Alice Is Going To Get Sucked Into A Cult Giphy "She goes into full cult, hippie mode," Madchen Amick, who plays Alice, says bluntly, explaining that it's probably just her way of looking for comfort after finding out her husband was a serial killer. Understandable! (Almost).

Veronica & Jughead Are Going To Team Up Giphy It occasionally (always) seems to me like if Veronica and Jughead weren't dating each other's best friends they would never hang out. But it looks like that might change. "I think one of the weirder pairings is Veronica and Jughead," Aguirre-Sacasa says. "We have a couple of strange team-ups between the two of them."

Archie's Dad Was *Troubled* As A Teen Giphy It's already been hyped that there will be a flashback episode in Season 3, in which audiences will get a look at what the parents were like as teens. And they may not be exactly as you'd expect. "I think Fred was this close to being in the Serpents," Luke Perry, who plays Archie's dad Fred says. "I think that it was either gonna be Fred or FP that was gonna run the Serpents, and he just made a different choice."

The Show Won't Definitely Not Go To Greendale Giphy Personally, I would love to see a crossover with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which comes from the same universe. And Aguirre-Sacasa says never say never. "Not through episode ten," he says. But there's "always" potential.