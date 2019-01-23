February is the shortest month of the year, but that's not going to stop Netflix from packing every week with enough new releases to last you all 28 days. These 7 kids shows coming to Netflix in February are original programming the entire family can enjoy together. Some shows are returning after a hiatus while others are launching special holiday episodes to get your kids through the break between seasons. There are cartoons, sitcoms, and even a baking show or two.

This is only a portion of what Netflix is launching next month, though not all of their content will be as family friendly as the entries on this list. Some of Netflix's new shows and movies should be watched without the company of kids (like, say, Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll or Jake Gyllenhaal in Velvet Buzzsaw, which both debut on Feb. 1), but that's not what this list is all about. Here you can find fun shows that keep it PG — whether the show in question is about going on an adventure or just totally failing to make a delicious cake. These are the kinds of shows you might want to watch gathered together on the couch, turning a family viewing night into something extra-special.

Without further ado, here are 7 kids shows coming to Netflix in February.

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day (Feb. 1) Free Rein on YouTube Celebrate Galentine's Day early with Zoe and her friends as they go on a Valentine-themed girls' trip to find the legendary Maid's Stone. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with your gal pals?

True: Happy Hearts Day (Feb. 1) Giphy True and her crew are looking to celebrate love this February, though their version of Valentine's Day is called Happy Hearts Day. Unfortunately, Glummy Glooma threatens to ruin the vibe for everyone, so True will have to use some quick thinking to keep the holiday as happy as its name implies.

The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants: Season 2 (Feb. 8) Giphy Those who enjoyed George and Harold's adventures in Season 1 will have a whole new season of shenanigans soon. This year, Melvin will still be causing trouble — both as himself and as his cyborg counterpart. Yikes!

¡Nailed It! México (Feb. 8) Giphy Nailed It! is going international in 2019 with a version of the show set in Mexico. It's unclear at the moment whether it will have a new host and judges or the same cast as the original show. But either way, there are sure to be some delightful disasters in store.

One Day At A Time: Season 3 (Feb. 8) Giphy One Day at a Time returns for Season 3 in just a few short weeks. You'll find yourself once again wishing you were part of the Alvarez family as each episode manages to make you cry while simultaneously giving you some very warm, fuzzy feelings.

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 (Feb. 15) Netflix on YouTube The Dragon Prince serves its viewers fantasy, magic, and plenty of sword-fighting when it comes back for its second season this February. If you didn't watch Season 1, now's your chance to catch up! You could be done just in time for the new episodes.