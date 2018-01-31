7 Maternity Outfits For Patriots Fans That'll Make You A Game Day Winner

Super Bowl LII is gearing up to be one of the most exciting football games in recent years, catering to some of the most passionate fans in the league. If you’re a Patriots fan, you probably have already planned out your Super Bowl party and after party, along with the venue, food, and drinks. But if you are pregnant, you might have to rethink your fan gear. Here are seven awesome maternity outfits for Patriots fans that’ll make you feel like a winner on game day.

Everyone else at the party will probably be decked from head to toe in their best Patriots jerseys and gear, so why should you get left out just because you’re pregnant? In fact, you can take your fandom one step above everyone else’s — you have the unique opportunity to show off your love of the team along with your baby’s, so you’re really two fans in one. Can’t beat that.

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to win a Super Bowl championship, so their fans might be extra zealous, but that doesn’t take anything away from Patriots fans who would love to see their amazing team win again. Whether you are planning on showing your love for Tom Brady, or showing off the little Patriots fan in your belly, here are some great maternity ideas for the big game.

1 New England Patriots Maternity Yardline Tri-Blend Top Fanatics If you want to be casual and comfy, you can get this New England Patriots Touch by Alyssa Milano Women's Maternity Yardline Tri-Blend Top ($45, Fanatics). This officially licensed, cotton-spandex shirt, features a maternity cut so it will comfortably fit over your belly on game day. You can wear it with a pair of jeans or navy pants, or even sweatpants if you are watching the game at home.

2 I've Got A Future Patriots Fan In Me T-Shirt Etsy You can show the world that you aren’t just a Patriots fan, but you’re two in one with this adorable I've Got A Future Patriots Fan In Me T-Shirt ($39, Etsy). This soft cotton t-shirt features long sleeves and a v-neck, with a maternity cut to fit comfortably over your belly. Pair it with some jeans or comfy pants, and you can add any other fan accessories you might have to bling it up.

3 NFL Women's Full Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt Jacket Amazon Hoodies are the easiest things to throw on wherever you go, so why not get add a Patriots hoodie to your wardrobe? This NFL Women's Full Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt Jacket ($65, Amazon) will keep you warm and comfy, and zip front allow for it to be left open to make room for your belly. The best part about a great hoodie like this is that you can wear it well beyond your pregnancy and continue to show your love for the team.

4 DILLY DILLY New England Patriots T-Shirt Fan Club Gifts Although your pregnancy may stop you from enjoying a Bud Light during the game, you can still get your “Dilly, Dilly” on with this DILLY DILLY New England Patriots Gildan Adult Long Sleeve Ultra Cotton T-Shirt ($25, Fan Club Gifts). Grab a size or two larger than your pre-maternity size to ensure a comfy, loose fit, then throw it on over your favorite jeans for an effortless, yet witty Patriots fan look. When it’s time to make a toast, your shirt will be all the “Dilly, Dilly” you’ll need.

5 NFL Pro Line Tom Brady Jersey NFL Shop If you want to show off your love for Tom Brady, you can wear a Brady team jersey. Depending on how big your belly is, you may be able to pull of a fitted women’s jersey. If not, you can always pick up a Men's New England Patriots Tom Brady NFL Pro Line Navy Team Color Jersey ($100, NFLShop) in a size that will fit over your belly. The best part is that you can wear it comfortably post-pregnancy, too.

6 Future New England Fan Women's Maternity T-Shirt Amazon Let the world know that you have officially dedicated your baby to the cause with this Future New England Fan Women's Maternity T-Shirt ($27, Amazon). This half sleeve, 100 percent cotton jersey t-shirt has room for your growing belly and is perfect to wear alone or under a cardigan. You can even throw on this Patriots Little Earth NFL Sheer Infinity Scarf ($25, Amazon) for some extra fan style.