The start of a new month on Netflix is always bittersweet. While subscribers can look forward to an avalanche of new content, they'll also have to say goodbye to some of their favorite shows and movies. Netflix takes the KonMari method very seriously; they're always rearranging to spark ever more joy. These 7 movies are leaving Netflix in February, and if you want to see them before they're gone, you're going to have to act fast.

This isn't everything exiting Netflix in February (also leaving are Bride of Chucky and Clerks, as well as every season of Girl Meets World and Queer as Folk) but they are some of the highlights. There are family-friendly classics you can watch with your kids, critically acclaimed movies that may have sat in your queue for way too long, and cult favorites that are always worth a rewatch. It'll be sad to see them shuffle off the streaming service once February begins, but letting go of an old favorite means you might be introduced to a new one sometime soon.

All of the movies on this list are very different, but they have one thing in common: you only have a week and a half left to enjoy any of them on Netflix.

Children Of Men (Feb. 1) Giphy Children of Men is a 2006 movie set in a dystopian future where infertility is a major problem, though thankfully it doesn't turn into a Gilead situation. It's a bleak story with a thread of hope, as befitting the icy end of January.

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (Feb. 1) Giphy Though the first Princess Diaries is no longer on Netflix, the sequel still is. So catch whatever Chris Pine's accent is in this movie before it's too late!

Ella Enchanted (Feb. 1) Giphy Ella Enchanted may bear little to no resemblance to the book it's based on (what, me, bitter?) but it's hard to argue with baby Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy being charming for a couple of hours. Watch it to remind yourself to reread the book, if nothing else. Or just to admire Hathaway's incredible hair.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Feb. 1) Giphy There's a new Tomb Raider in town thanks to Alicia Vikander's 2018 reboot, which may inspire fans to revisit the 2001 installment, starring Angelina Jolie.

Shaun Of The Dead (Feb. 1) Giphy If the zombie tragedy of The Walking Dead has been getting you down, perhaps revisiting the zombie comedy of Shaun of the Dead can lift your spirits?

The Big Lebowski (Feb. 1) Giphy A cult favorite, The Big Lebowski had its 20th anniversary just last year. It's been earning new fans for two decades, and before January ends, you could be one of them.