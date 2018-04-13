This April includes a Friday the 13th, typically known as the unluckiest day of the year. This might be the perfect night to break out your secret scary-movie-lover side and binge on a few of the best. If you are a Netflix user, you won't have access to any of the movies from the Friday the 13th series, including the ones about Freddy and Jason, but there are still plenty of movies to watch on Friday the 13th that will scare the heck out of you.

There are people who are so superstitious and afraid of Friday the 13th that they won't leave the house. Others won't fly or do anything risky. Others just think it's a great day for a horror flick or anything scary or spooky. Scary movies bring about an adrenaline rush associated with great fear. The good news is the fear is based on fiction and you aren't actually in jeopardy, so you can simply enjoy the adrenaline high.

If you are in search of a good fright, but don't want to head over to the movie theatre to catch John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's new movie, The Quiet Place, pull out your laptop or your smart TV stream something from Netflix — there are all sorts of choices that are totally appropriate for this "holiday". And if you don't get through them this time, there's another Friday the 13th coming in July.

1 Children Of The Corn Giphy What could be better to watch than a movie based on a Stephen King novel? This classic, from 1984, tells the story of a small town in Nebraska, where a being called "He Who Walks Behind the Rows" entices the neighborhood's children to kill all of the adults in order to get a better corn harvest. If you love Stephen King and want some more, Netflix also has the movies Gerald's Game and 1922.

2 Cult Of Chucky/Curse Of Chucky Giphy Chucky, the horrifically possessed doll who haunts the dreams of anyone who has seen any of these films, was introduced to move audiences in the 1988 film, Child's Play. On Netflix you can pick from either of these movies and then hope you can sleep at night.

3 Scary Movie Giphy If you don't want straight-out horror, but maybe a "horror-meets-humor" parody, Scary Movie might be the better choice for you. A spoof of horror movies, including Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, it's the perfect pick given it's original title (shared by EW): Last Summer I Screamed Because Halloween Fell on Friday the 13th.

4 Hush You know you have a must-see when horror icon Stephen King is raving about the movie. Hush is a 2016 movie that tells the story of Maddie, who is deaf. She lives in an isolated house in the woods and, well, what could go wrong, right?

5 Before I Wake Movieclips Trailers on YouTube When a couple adopts a young orphan, they can't understand why he's so afraid of going to sleep. They soon learn that his dreams (and nightmares) manifest and become reality when he sleeps. Before I Wake will totally put your child's night terrors into perspective.

6 Scream 3 Giphy It's not the same as Freddy and his hockey mask, but the Scream series of movies, with Ghostface, who continues to terrorize a group of Hollywood actors producing a horror movie, can pack a whopping good horror punch. Even if you haven't seen the first two Scream films, you'll get the idea pretty quickly.