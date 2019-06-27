Most people plan their Independence Day celebrations around food, family, and fireworks. But when the festivities are over, wouldn’t it be nice to sit back, relax and watch something patriotic? Luckily, Netflix has plenty of content that you can add to your watchlist for the holiday. So grab a slice of apple pie, cozy up on your couch, and check out these Netflix shows to watch on July 4th.

From documentary to fictional series, Netflix has a great variety of patriotic shows in their current catalog. If you want to learn more about great historical American moments, you can check out docuseries like Ken Burns: The Civil War or Untold History of The United States, and if you just want to catch a laugh, you can catch a few episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj or Historical Roasts. The streamer also carries some classic American films like All The President’s Men and Lincoln, along with some great war movies, including The Hurt Locker and Black Hawk Down.

So, no matter what you’re in the mood for — dramatic, funny, or inspiring — here are some great shows to watch this Fourth of July while you celebrate the US of A.

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on YouTube From award-winning director Oliver Stone, Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States is a docuseries that covers underreported events from US history that helped shape the nation, including the reasons behind the Cold War and what went into the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

Designated Survivor Netflix on YouTube Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Designated Survivor is a political thriller that tells the story of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Thomas Kirkman. After an explosion kills the President and a number of politicians in his line of succession, Kirkman is the designated survivor that must step in as President.

Trump: An American Dream Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images News/Getty Images Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Donald Trump is the President of the United States. Trump: An American Dream is a docuseries that takes you through Trump’s life as a businessman, his shift into politics, and his rise to the Presidency.

Historical Roasts Netflix on YouTube If you’re in the mood to laugh, you can see comedian and roastmaster Jeff Ross hilariously tribute some of the most important people in American history in Historical Roasts. Along with celebrities like John Stamos, Ryan Phillippe, Nikki Glaser and Bob Saget, Ross roasts figures like Abraham Lincoln, Muhammed Ali and Martin Luther King Jr..

World War II In Colour World War II In Colour is a documentary series that features footage of major moments of World War II, including the North African Campaign, the Pacific War, the Western Front, and the Eastern Front in full color.

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Cara Howe/Netflix If you’re in the mood to laugh and learn something at the same time, you can check out Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. Through each episode, Minhaj hilariously breaks down current social and political issues like affirmative action and immigration.