Most kids enjoy getting a colorful mani-pedi with mom, but some polishes can seem a bit intense for those little hands. That's why the non-toxic nail polish brands safe for kids are so great. Both you and your kiddo can enjoy playing around with these bright and safe colors.

As recent studies have shown, some traditional nail polish formulas contain ingredients that may be harmful for your health. “Nail polish have been known to contain phthalate, toluene, and formaldehyde, all of which have been linked to health issues,” Nneka Leiba, Vice President of the Environmental Working Group (EWG)’s Healthy Living Science Program, tells Romper via email. “Toluene can affect the central nervous system and neurodevelopment; phthalates affect the proper functioning of our hormone system; and formaldehyde is a volatile chemical that evaporates into the air of salons and is known to cause cancer.” Together, these three ingredients are sometimes known as the “toxic trio.”

It's concerning news for anyone who likes a fresh coat of polish now and then. Thankfully, plenty of polish companies responded by leaving out the potentially troublesome ingredients. The three-free nail polishes, which do not contain formaldehyde, toluene, or dibutyl phthalate, used to be standard, as noted by Allure. But those definitions have since been expanded. Five-free nail polishes don't contain the above ingredients, and they are also manufactured without formaldehyde resin, and camphor, whereas the Seven-free don't contain ethyl tosylamide or xylene, either, the article further explains. In addition, you can always check how well products rate in the EWG Skin Deep database, as Leiba suggests. Basically, it's easier than ever to find nail polish that's safer for you and your family.

Read on to find out which seven-free polishes are best for your next mani-pedi session with your child.

1. Piggy Paint Polish In Sea-quin Piggy Paint | $8 See On Piggy Paint When you're talking about safe and kid-friendly polishes, Piggy Paint immediately comes to mind. Their water-based formula is almost odorless, non-toxic, and even safe for use during pregnancy. Kids and moms alike love the bright colors with kicky names. Glitter Bug, Eat Your Peace, and Wild Child are just a few of the fun shades.

2. Suncoat Girl Polish In Disco Ball Suncoat | $11 See On Suncoat Products If you enjoyed playing around with peel-off nail polish as a child, then give your kid the same sort of experience. The Suncoatgirl water-based peel off nail polish for kids ($10) is both eco-friendly and odor-free. With shades named Baby Frog and Sunflower, it’s a fun brand for any kid.

3. Kid Licks Polish in Sunrise Orange Kid Licks | $13 See On Kid Licks Made from fruits and vegetables, Kid Licks nail polishes are totally organic and even edible. The durable polishes can last a few days on fingers and toes, but the formula can be removed with a quick swipe of alcohol. There’s no need to break out the smelly nail polish remover, which is handy.

4. Keeki Polish in Grasshopper Pie Kleeki | $10 See On Keeki Free from pthalates, formaldehyde, and toluene, Keeki nail polish is 100 percent biodegradable and non-toxic. With delicious names such as Dragon Fruit, Blue Slushie, and Glazed Donut, they'll make your home manicure sessions super sweet. Plus, the polish is available in a whole range of colors, from super-bright to subtle, including some gorgeous shimmery shades.

5. côte Polish in No. 1 - Traveler Côte | $18 See On côte Offering cruelty-free, vegan polishes made without the major toxins sometimes found in other formulations, côte is a pretty premium polish. Their giant range of creamy, glittery, and even neon shades would make any polish collector drool. Why not start out with a travel-sized version featuring one of their most popular coral shades?

6. Honeybee Gardens Polish in Raspberry Sorbet Honeybee Gardens | $13 See On Honeybee Gardens Another great water-based formula, the Honeybee Gardens nail enamel even removes easily with a little rubbing alcohol. You and your little one can skip that whole acetone bit when it's time for the polish to come off. Plus, they come in a gorgeous array of shades with names like Sweater Weather, Hippie Chick, and Surf's Up.