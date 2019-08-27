The streaming game is constantly evolving, and with the launch of Disney+, viewers can count on getting more original programming than ever before. The subscription service will be offered as a bundle with Hulu, and will feature exciting new Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel content. Just to get an idea of all the cool stuff coming your way, here’s a look at some of the original movies coming to Disney+ after it’s launch on Nov. 12.

Adding on a new streaming service might feel like overkill, especially if you already have Netflix and Hulu, but the good news is that Disney is offering the streaming service as part of a bundle. As reported by Deadline, you can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN as a bundle for $12.99 per month, and if you already have a subscription to Hulu, you can get Disney+ as an add-on service for $6.99 per month, or $69 for the year.

Along with the classic Disney movies and shows you love, Disney+ will feature plenty of new content. From new Marvel series to live-animation reboots, the streamer will have something for everyone to enjoy. To start, here are some of the exciting new original films coming to Disney+ in the next few months.

1. Lady and the Tramp (Nov. 12) Walt Disney Studios on YouTube A live animation of the timeless 1955 Disney classic, Lady and the Tramp tells the story of a spoiled Cocker Spaniel named Lady (Tessa Thompson) and a stray Schnauzer mix named Tramp (Justin Theroux) who go on an unexpected adventure and find friendship and love. The movie releases as part of the launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12.

2. Noelle (Nov. 12) Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, Noelle is a Christmas comedy that follows Santa’s kids, Nick and Noelle. When their father decides to retire from his role as Santa, Nick isn’t ready to fill in, so Noelle finds herself facing the outside world for the first time. The movie releases Nov. 12 on Disney+.

3. Togo (Dec. 2019) Set in the 1920s, Togo tells the story of a dog-sled team’s difficult mission to deliver a diphtheria antitoxin serum to Nome, Alaska. As the town faces a diptheria epidemic, the team treks through harsh conditions and rugged terrain to save lives. Togo premieres on Disney+ in December, 2019.

4. Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (2020) Disney XD/Youtube Based on the TV series, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe follows Phineas and Ferb as they travel across the universe to find their sister, Candace, after she’s abducted by aliens. The film premieres on Disney+ in 2020.

5. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Based on a best-selling book, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made follows an 11-year-old boy named Timmy, who runs the Total Failure Inc agency with his imaginary polar bear buddy, Rollo Tookus. The film comes to Disney+ in the beginning of 2020.

6. Stargirl Adapted from the New York Times bestselling young adult novel, Stargirl tells the coming-of-age story of two high school teens who find love and friendship, despite their peers criticism. Stargirl hits Disney+ in 2020.