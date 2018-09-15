When I was in the throes of my first trimester, the absolute last thing I wanted to wear was perfume. My sense of smell was in overdrive and the thought of putting on an extra scent seemed downright disgusting. But as I got further along in my pregnancy, I did start to eye my go-to Burberry bottle again. Yet, I wasn't sure if spritzing on any old fragrance on was safe. If you're wondering the same, there are perfumes that are safe for pregnancy that you can pamper yourself with, without feeling guilty.

While perfume, in general, isn't usually found on pregnancy "don't" lists, it may still be a good idea to check the label before you spritz. "There’s some concern that perfumes and other fragrances may contain a class of ingredients called phthalates, which could be harmful for baby," explained Melissa Schweiger and Annette Rubin, authors of Belli Beautiful: The Essential Guide to the Safest Health and Beauty Products for Pregnancy, Mom, and Baby, in an interview with The Bump.

So what exactly are phthalates, besides being ridiculously hard to pronounce? Phthalates are a class of chemicals commonly used in fragrances and personal care products, according to The Guardian, which reported that researchers have linked phthalates to several negative health outcomes. One recent study, conducted by researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), found some correlation with phthalates exposure and in utero penile development, according to MUSC Catalyst News.

“Certain phthalates are endocrine-disrupting compounds that act as anti-androgens, the primary male sex hormone,” explained Obstetrician Roger Newman, who directs Women's Health Research at MUSC, in an interview with Catalyst News.

With that in mind, here are seven fragrances that are phthalates-free so you have one less thing to worry about when you spritz on your favorite perfume.

The 7 Virtues The 7 Virtues Grapefruit Lime $77 Sephora Each of The 7 Virtues' Eaux de parfum are phthalate-free, paraben-free and vegan. Additionally, this bright grapefruit lime scent from the Canadian company received the "Clean at Sephora" seal, which means it doesn't include any other dubious ingredients. Buy Now

2 Kai Kai Perfume Oil $48 Kai Fragrance Devotees of Kai include Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon and other A-list actresses, according to the brand's website. The tropical vegan fragrance is not only phthalate-free, it is also free of parabens, sulfates, and phosphates. Buy Now

3 Tata Harper Tata Harper Love Potion $45 Sephora With notes of orange peel, grapefruit, ylang ylang and jasmine, this light, exotic perfume claims to promote feelings of affection and allure. It is formulated without toxins, artificial colors, or synthetic chemicals, and it has the "Clean at Sephora" seal, which means no phthalates. Buy Now

4 Shop Among The Flowers Shop Among the Flowers Moth Natural Perfume $8 Etsy This all-natural roll-on fragrance from Among the Flowers, a California-based small-batch apothecary, is is hand-blended and poured using premium botanical oils. It does contain essential oils (i.e. sandalwood, palo santo, cedarwood, and vanilla) so it's always a good idea to clear it with your OB before use. Buy Now

5 Maison Louis Marie Maison Louis Marie No. 5 Kandilli Perfume OIl $57 This heavenly floral scent features tropical tuberose and white lily, accompanied by notes of warm amber sandalwood. All of the Maison Louis Marie scents are phthalate-, paraben-, sulfate-, and cruelty-free. Buy Now

6 Lite + Cycle Lite + Cycle Essential Oil Vetiver Perfume $42 Lite + Cycle Described as having resinous, earthy, and densely woody notes, this roll-on fragrance from Lite + Cycle is naturally luscious. It's made from 100 percent pure plant perfume oils, which means no synthetics, phthalates and petro-chemicals. This perfume does contain essential oils, so run it by your OB If you are being super careful about essential oils during pregnancy. Buy Now