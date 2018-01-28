7 Playful Daily Habits That Keep Your Partner Drawn To You

At the beginning of a relationship, attraction, fun, and even romance can all feel second-nature. Every time you're with that person is fun, everything they do is sweet, and it doesn't feel like you have to do anything in particular to keep them close. Once you've been together for a while, however, you might start to find that daily life has a habit of getting in the way and it just takes a bit more effort to keep things feeling as playful and fun as they did in the beginning. Playful daily habits that keep your partner close can help you both feel drawn to one another, while also feeling like there's some fun injected into your daily life together.

Of course, not every part of life will always be fun and playful, but incorporating playful habits into your daily life can help your relationship remain strong, happy, and healthy, even when life doesn't always go the way that you'd planned. These habits are relatively simple and most don't even involve that much effort — and some might be things you already do — but they can make a real difference in how the two of you feel. From complimenting your partner to making them laugh, there are lots of little things that you can do each day to keep them drawn to you.

1 Compliment Them Giphy People like compliments, even if it's hard for some people to gracefully accept them (myself included). Giving your partner a genuine compliment, not just one that feels forced or that you didn't really mean, can totally keep your partner drawn to you. Online dating expert, CEO of Cyber Dating Expert, and the author of The Perils of Cyber-Dating Julie Spira told Reader's Digest that "compliments are the quickest way to put a smile on your partner's face." They make you feel good about yourself and who doesn't like that?

2 Celebrate The Little Things Giphy Who says you're only supposed to (or allowed to) celebrate the big, momentous occasions in each other's lives like birthdays, big promotions, and anniversaries? "It's less about extravagant outings and more about the little, everyday things they did together," Dr. Sheri Meyers, a licensed marriage and family therapist and the author of Chatting or Cheating: How to Detect Infidelity, Rebuild Love, and Affair-Proof Your Relationship, told SheKnows. Celebrating those little, seemingly insignificant events in your lives can be something fun between just the two of you and can make you feel closer as a couple.

3 Make Actual Plans Giphy In an interview with Bustle, Esther Boykin, a marriage and family therapist, said that for couples who've been together for a long time, doing something romantic and fun can take some planning and effort. Making plans with your partner, even if that just means that you're going to make dinner and intentionally spend some time together, can keep the two of you close.

4 Show Them You're Happy To See Them Giphy More often than not, you're happy to see your partner when they walk through the door, right? So why not show them that? Tonya Lester, L.C.S.W., a couples therapist, told Women's Health that many couples get worn out over the course of the day and immediately put all of that on their partner when they see them. Instead, Lester suggested that you make an effort to be obviously happy to see them. She said that you might find that it'll change some things in your relationship. Plus, it might have the added benefit of actually making you feel better about your day, rather than focusing on what made it feel long and exhausting.

5 Make Them Laugh Giphy Daily life with your partner can sometimes get serious and mundane, with talk of bills, chores, and the like, but making each other laugh — and laughing together — is still important. "When couples get out of the habit of laughing together, their relationship is at risk of losing its joy and spirit," Dr. Samantha Rodman, a clinical psychologist, told HuffPost. That's not good. Share funny stories or inside jokes with your partner every day — it'll keep the two of you close.

6 Have Fun Together Giphy Feel free to give in to the playful moments with your partner that might crop up each day. As Meyers told SheKnows in the previously-mentioned article, adults need play just like kids need play and having fun and being playful with your partner can help you relax and strengthen your relationship. No need to be so serious all of the time.