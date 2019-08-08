The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are finally returning to Netflix this month after a slightly delayed release date, and predictions for GLOW Season 3 are already flying. Early reviews have been teasing a "special moment" late in the season between the now twice Emmy nominated Betty Gilpin and Season 3 guest star Geena Davis. But what could that moment be? And what else can fans expect this season?

For starters, it's already been revealed that the show shifts locations from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for Season 3. After Season 2's fight to get a cable TV slot, only for GLOW's public access station exec to point out that he has ownership rights in perpetuity, the gang decides to ditch TV in favor of a live wrestling show. A strip club owner offers them a venue in the (fictional) Fan-Tan Hotel & Casino, run by entertainment director Sandy Devereaux St. Clair (Davis). Sandy is a former Vegas showgirl herself, so she understands the uncomfortable pigeonholing the ladies must endure in order to play their "types." But her vibe in the trailer also screams "wise elder with a secret," so I suspect there's something more brewing beneath the surface there. Here are some other possibilities for Season 3.

1. Sam & Ruth Finally Make It Happen Erica Parise/Netflix Ruth (Alison Brie) finally lands herself a genuinely nice boyfriend during the course of Season 2, but there's still an undeniable chemistry between her and Sam (Marc Malkin). Granted, it's a pretty toxic chemistry, since 1) Sam is Ruth's boss, 2) he seems pretty oblivious to how tortured she feels around him, and 3) Ruth is a relentless pleaser with terrible boundaries. But the trailer really plays up their will-they-or-won't-they vibes this season, so I'd be willing to wager that Ruth does something to sabotage her relationship and act on those longing gazes between her and Sam.

2. Bash Comes Out It can be tricky for character-driven shows like GLOW to tap into the historical elements of their time period. But the series did briefly touch on an HIV/AIDS storyline in Season 2, when Bash (Chris Lowell) realizes that his childhood best friend Florian was gay and died from complications related to AIDS. The series begins to set up that Bash himself might be gay but hasn't figured it out yet. So the opening for him to continue developing in his sexuality during Season 3 is definitely there.

3. And Even If He Doesn't, It's Still Going To Be The Queerest Season Ever Erica Parise/Netflix The Hollywood Reporter's Season 3 review reveals three key facts about GLOW's upcoming queer plot developments. First, "Arthie (Sunita Mani) finds her footing within the LGBTQ community," hinting that something may finally happen between her and Yolanda (Shakira Barrera). The review also teases the introduction of a drag queen singer named Bobby (Kevin Cahoon), who struggles in Vegas due to "anti-queer sentiment." And finally, the review notes that "a groundbreaking erotic moment featuring same-sex passion ignites the screen." So it seems safe to hope for a romantic plot twist for at least one of these characters. (Or maybe someone else! Who knows!)

4. Debbie Finds Out About Ruth's Abortion Ruth casual, let's-keep-it-moving Season 1 abortion was one of GLOW's watershed moments, but Debbie (Gilpin) still hasn't learned that her best friend terminated a pregnancy after having an affair with her husband. Might Season 3 be the moment that bombshell finally drops?

5. Debbie Angles For A Bigger Gig It's clear from the early reviews of the show that Debbie and Sandy are in some manner of cahoots this season. But is Sandy simply a mentor figure to Debbie as she tries to juggle motherhood and punching above her weight as a producer? Or does Debbie use Sandy as a springboard into her own thing, away from wrestling and away from the group? Could this be her final season with the show?

6. Season 3 Will Be Super Dark Ali Goldstein/Netflix Even though the ladies of GLOW were ostensibly saved by their glitzy Vegas opportunity, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch cautioned last year that it wasn't necessarily good news. "We didn’t think Vegas was a purely optimistic place. It’s a place that, at least for us, makes our hair go up on our arms as in, 'Oh no, what’s going to happen there?'" Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s a place that makes us deeply, deeply uncomfortable and that was exciting for us to take the story, and the women, there to see what happens."