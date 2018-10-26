Princess Charlotte might just be one of the most stylish little girls in the world, in addition to one of the most famous. Her super cute wardrobe seems to be filled with adorable dresses, cardigans, Mary Jane shoes, and matching headbands. Her outfits might look expensive, but they're actually super easy to achieve for an affordable price. If you're wondering how to pull off a Princess Charlotte Halloween costume for under $30, you should know it can be done!

Charlotte most likely has her royal mom to thank for her enviable style. Hello! magazine noted that the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is believed to dress her kids herself. It seems Kate is sticking to royal traditions when it comes to her children's clothing, which means dresses for Charlotte and shorts for her big brother Prince George, according to Marie Claire.

Clearly, Kate and her kids are winning major style points. Prince George landed on Tatler's 2018 Best Dressed List at the tender age of 5, and I for one wouldn't be surprised if Princess Charlotte made the cut in 2019.

Here are seven adorable Princess Charlotte inspired looks that your little one can rock on Halloween and beyond.

1 Baby Doll And Bow WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elastic Bow Headband, $7, Amazon Smocked Baby Doll Dress and Bloomers, $17, Zulily A matching baby doll dress and bow in any color will turn your kid into a Charlotte lookalike, but that goes double if it's head to toe blue — it seems to be a wardrobe staple for the princess.

2 Blue Times Two Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heart Striped Dress, $18, Gymboree Fine Knit Cardigan, $10, H&M This adorable baby doll dress and cardigan combo will make your kiddo look as blue-blooded as the princess, while still being comfy enough to run around in.

4 Casual Cardigan Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fine Knit Cardigan, $10, H&M Bodysuit with Collar, $10, H&M Behind baby doll dresses, Peter Pan collars might be the next most obvious staple of Charlotte's wardrobe. This cozy cardigan and bodysuit mimic the Princess's look in this portrait that was released for her second birthday, according to The Mirror.

5 All Bundled Up Hooded Pea Coat, $17, Walmart Knit Tube Scarf, $7, H&M Charlotte knows the power of accessorizing, like pairing a sweet pink scarf with a warm red pea coat. This easy to achieve will definitely help keep your little one warm on a cool Halloween night.

6 Flower Girl WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lace Overlay Dress, $20, Walmart Tights, $10, H&M Charlotte's become a pro flower girl/bridesmaid, most recently doing the honor's in her cousin Eugenie's wedding, according to Town and Country. You can easily mimic this look with a fancy white dress and matching tights.