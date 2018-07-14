I usually dread cleaning my house, and I'm an adult, so I know it's a bit of stretch trying to convince my kids that chores are fun. But since I want my daughters to learn how to pick up after themselves, and become contributing members of our household, I decided to look into ways to make chore time feel more like play time. Fortunately there are products that can get your kids excited about chores, and they might even make your job more fun too.

If you have older kids, you can make creative chore charts or play chore bingo to start turning the clean-up process into something that feels kind of novel and fun. But if you have a pint-size cleaner on your hands like I do, I thought this scavenger hunt idea from Scholastic was a pretty brilliant way to fight clutter: "Make a list of everyday items (newspapers, magazine, shoes, etc.). Set a timer for 5 minutes, then have kids collect stray items throughout the house. The winner is the child who picks up the most (and returns them to their rightful spots)." That's something even a preschooler could do, and perhaps might even ask to do!

But, if all of those creative solutions aren't getting the job done, here are some products that can help motivate your little task-masters.

1 Dusting Car $14 Japan Trend Shop This little car was designed to clean and dust your office desk, but it's also the perfect toy to help your kids clean up their crumbs and food bits under the dinner table — because there are always so many crumbs! Buy Now

2 Zoo Toy Chest $92 Etsy My daughters have way too many stuffed animal friends and that means that all kinds of bears, elephants, dogs, etc. end up strewn about our house, from the bathroom floor to the basement. But this zoo toy chest seems like the perfect way to get them to pick up their stuffed animals at the end of the day. "The animals must return to the zoo to sleep, honey!" Buy Now

3 Slam Dunk Hamper $17 Wayfair If you kid's room looks more like a closet exploded in there, it might be a good idea to invest in a hamper that's actually fun to use. I love this one from Wayfair, that turns picking up clothes into a slam dunk. Buy Now

4 Dusting Slippers $12+ Amazon Encourage your kid to wear these microfiber dusting slippers around the house, and they'll be dusting the kitchen floor with every run to the fridge. Or, challenge them to a dance-off to get the living room floor looking sparkly clean. Buy Now

5 Toy Shark Bin $144 Etsy I've stepped on one too many Legos to let my daughter keep her Duplos out overnight. But getting her to pick them up at the end of the day is like pulling teeth. That's why I was so excited to find this cool shark toy storage bin. Challenging her to put all her toys in the shark's mouth seems like it would be a fun game every night. Buy Now

6 Chore Sticks $13 Amazon In my opinion, one of the worst parts of chore time is doling out the dreaded task. With these chore sticks, assigning a task is actually a fun game because in addition to expected tasks like "fill soap dispensers" there are several surprise sticks like, "Dance to one song," and "10 minutes of free time." The game comes with 50 total chore sticks to draw from – 42 printed sticks – and 8 blank ones to customize for your household needs. Buy Now