It's hard to believe that two decades have passed since Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman first appeared on screen as the Owens sisters in Practical Magic. The 1998 movie is still celebrated today as a cult classic, so in honor of the film's 20-year anniversary (and Halloween's impending arrival), this month seems like the perfect time to revisit the iconic film. Here are seven reasons why you should watch Practical Magic right now.

In case you need a refresher, Practical Magic tells the story of Sally and Gillian Owens, two young witches who grew up in the care of their fabulous witchy aunts Frances and Jet (played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) after the death of their parents. However, the story starts out with the attempted execution and subsequent escape of Maria Owens, their ancestor. In a moment of despair, Maria casts a spell to prevent herself from ever falling in love again after the man she loves lets her down. But unfortunately for the rest of the Owens women — and any men who they might fall in love with — Maria's spell affects them all as a curse. Any man who falls in love with an Owens woman is doomed to die young. And, well, you know the rest.

So without further ado, here are seven reasons to rewatch Practical Magic.

1. It's The Perfect Not-Too-Scary Halloween Movie

If your friends tend to argue over gory horror films versus romantic comedies during October movie nights, Practical Magic just might be a good compromise. The movie expertly balances a little spookiness, strong female relationships, and romance. Everybody wins!

2. It's Available To Stream Right Now

Nothing's worse than finding out a movie you've been meaning to watch is available for streaming, letting a few days pass, and then discovering that it has been taken down. Luckily, Practical Magic is currently available for streaming on HBO Go, HBO Now, and Hulu (only if you have the HBO add-on). If you don't have a subscription to any of the above, you can also rent the movie for $3.99 from Amazon Prime Video, and for $2.99 from YouTube.

3. The Cast Is Outrageously Good

In addition to starring Academy Award winners Bullock, Kidman, Wiest and Academy Award nominee Channing, the cast of Practical Magic is full of even more powerhouse actors. The movie also features Evan Rachel Wood, Goran Visnjic, Mark Feuerstein, Camilla Belle, and Aidan Quinn.

4. It's Playing In Some Movie Theaters This Month

In honor of Halloween, Practical Magic is playing in select movie theaters this month. You can do a quick Google search to see when and where it's showing in your area. For example, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations nationwide are having Practical Magic Movie Parties at various times and dates this month.

5. The Soundtrack

Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You" can take any movie to the next level, and it works flawlessly in Practical Magic. Other wonderful songs on the film's soundtrack include "Coconut" (aka the "put the lime in the coconut" song) by Harry Nilsson, "This Kiss" by Faith Hill, and "If You Ever Did Believe" by Stevie Nicks. You can listen to the soundtrack on Spotify.

6. The Fierce Sisterhood

Throughout all the spell-casting, murder, and lies, Gillian and Sally's sisterhood remains as strong as ever. They always there to support each other — and the fact that they can sometimes read each other's minds certainly helps with that.

7. The Great Halloween Costume Inspiration

Need I say more? The Owens women would be an amazing group costume for you and your besties this year. Just be careful not to let any men fall in love with you that night.

Happy Halloween, Practical Magic fans!