7 Reasons Why February Babies Are Badass

February means Valentine's Day, frigid temperatures, and the Super Bowl. That's a lot to pack into the shortest month of the year. That's why, among many other reasons, February babies grow up to be some of the most creative humans to walk the planet: they know how to make the most out of very little. So, yes, February babies are badass, but don't take my word for it, dear reader.

According to a 2015 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, February babies are smarter and taller than your average babe. Not only do these babies score higher on neurocognitive tests, they're also said to be more agreeable and conscientious of the world around them. Census data from Denmark, Austria, and Australia also concluded that these same February babes might have a slightly longer life expectancy.

As a February baby myself, I'm not above admitting that I might be a tad biased. I'm creative, I require exciting conversations, and I'm the most fulfilled when I do things on my own and on my own terms. Badass, right? Yeah, I think so. And while I wasn't born on that lucky Leap Year date, I'd like to think I encompass all the badass qualities February babies have to offer. So with that in mind, here's why babies born in the second month of the year are truly incredible:

They're Born In The Luckiest Of Months Giphy Statistically, February is actually the most unique month to be born. According to LiveScience.com, the least number of births occur in February. That means if you, or your baby, snags any day of the "love" month, they're statistically unique. It's fact.

They're More Likely To Have A Sunny Disposition Giphy According to a 2014 Hungarian study of 400 people, those born in February are more likely to have happier dispositions, experiencing fewer mood swings and temper tantrums. “Basically, it seems that when you are born may increase or decrease your chance of developing certain mood disorders," Lead researcher, and assistant professor Xenia Gonda, tells The Telegraph.

Their Birthstone Is Royalty Status Giphy The Aquarius birthstone is amethyst which, in its early years, was used by the ancient Egyptians "as part of their art and jewels used for royalty." It later morphed into a healing property to help maintain the peace, or act as a shield to protect from enemy forces. The amethyst represents strength and comfort.

They're More Likely To Become Famous Giphy It may sound ludicrous, but February babies — namely those claiming the Aquarius astrological sign — are more likely to become famous than any other baby born in any other month. According to a study published in Journal of Social Sciences, a disproportionate number celebrities and American Presidents are February babies. Time backs this up, reporting that February babies and fame go together because they're the sign most likely to be original, creative, and have "imaginative problem-solving" skills.

They Could Be Born On Leap Day Giphy While all February babes are awesome, if you're born on the rarest of days — Leap Day — you're among the most awesome. Because you only technically get a birthday every four years, you're automatically numerically younger than everyone around you, right? Ask the 187,000 Leapers who get it. Also, play the lottery because you've got what it takes, kid.