Issues in the bedroom can unnerve even the closest of couples. Sometimes, though, your relationship isn't at the heart of these concerns in the least bit. Rather, as the reasons why men can't finish in bed that have nothing to do with you show, plenty of external factors can complicate the ability to reach orgasm. Oftentimes, it's nothing to take personally.

And really, occasional difficulty reaching climax isn't a huge problem for most people. It just happens. For some researchers, the inability to reach orgasm is only considered diagnosable sexual dysfunction if a problem occurs in about one-fourth of all sexual encounters, as explained in WebMD. If the frequency is lower than that, well, you and your partner are well within the definition of normal. Hey, sex is complicated. But as always, if you or a partner has serious concerns about bedroom issues, or anything else that affects your health, don't hesitation to contact a health professional for more information.

But even when neither you nor your partner has sexual dysfunction, it can still be frustrating to run up against occasional performance issues, so to speak. With that in mind, it's helpful to learn more about the perfectly normal things that can cause orgasmic difficulty.

1 Medication Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you or a partner experiences a sudden inability to orgasm, check the label on your meds. Prescription medications such as antidepressants, diuretics, and beta blockers can all cause sexual side effects, as explained by the Cleveland Clinic. Ask the physician for advice if this is the case.

2 Health Conditions Sometimes a medical condition is the reason behind anorgasmia (AKA inability to orgasm). For instance, diabetes and hypertension may cause male anorgasmia, as explained by the International Society for Sexual Medicine. Consider any underlying health conditions that may be the cause.

3 Masturbatory Habits OK, there's no masturbation shaming on this site. It's a healthy part of the human experience. But the way your partner approaches it could have some unintended consequences in the bedroom. "Some men may struggle to orgasm thanks to their masturbation practices that conditioned the body to take longer to orgasm or only orgasm in a specific stroke or way," said sex and relationship therapist Dr. Cat Meyer in Ask Men.

4 Mental Health Conditions Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images How's your partner's mental health? In addition to other mental health conditions, depression and anxiety can lead to problems orgasming, according to the Mayo Clinic. Yes, the brain really does affect everything.

5 Fatigue You've heard the phrase "too tired to sleep"? Well, sometimes a dude can be too tired to climax. Fatigue can be one of the reasons behind anorgasmia, as noted in Queens Gazette. Working to improve sleep hygiene could make other bedroom activities better, too.

6 Low Testosterone Levels Hormones are pretty powerful things when you're talking about sex. And in some cases, a low testosterone level can cause orgasmic difficulty in men, as explained in the Mayo Clinic.