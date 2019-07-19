7 Reasons Why You Love True Crime Stories, According To Experts

Although the true crime fad may feel like a modern thing, there's literally nothing new about it. "True crime has essentially gone through 3 main iterations since the 1840s, and its resurgence is typically correlated with some kind of social or economic upheaval for reasons no one is entirely aware," says Arntfield. Historically, it's been a subject of fascination for years and years.

And as all of the experts also remarked, there isn't a stereotypical true crime fan. It appeals to people from all sorts of backgrounds and experiences. "There's a lot of diversity in this group, with many different reasons for their interest," says Dr. Ramsland. Having an interest in true crime doesn't mean you're morbid or anything. It just means you're curious — human. According to some of the top experts in the field, true crime fans are perfectly ordinary people.