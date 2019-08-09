Some movies make us laugh, others make us cry, and others make us want to, in the words of Marvin Gaye, get it on. If you're looking for the latter, these sexy movies on HBO might be right up your alley. Pop the popcorn, and dim the lights.

Sexy movies are easier to access than ever thanks to streaming services, but HBO was one of the original ways people got their dirty film fix. The premium cable channel isn't subject to the same restrictions as other channels, birthing scandalous shows like Sex And The City that changed tv forever. And now that HBO expanded their services to include online and mobile streaming, you can watch whatever you want wherever you want, though I might save the steamy movie marathon for when you can be in the comfort of your own home. (But hey, do you.)

HBO has hundreds of movie titles available for subscribers, and the list includes quite a few erotic films that will melt your butter as they say in the south. Read on to check out some of their sexiest titles, and start making plans to send the kids to the grandparents for a night. You'll be glad you did it.

1. Love And Other Drugs YouTube Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are at their best in this romantic dramedy, starring as two people who don't want to fall in love. (But of course will.) Their relationship starts as purely physical — i.e., montages full of sexy scenes for you — but it quickly evolves into more. As Gyllenhaal's character wrestles with who he could be and Hathaway faces a chronic illness, they have to decide if they're willing to open their hearts to one another.

2. Fifty Shades Freed YouTube The final installment in the Fifty Shades series gives Ana and Christian lovers plenty of romance, drama, and of course, steamy scenes. The duo wed at the beginning of the film, but their happily ever after is threatened when people from the past come back to haunt them. The car chases and other action scenes are just icing on top of the erotic plot the film series is known for.

3. The Girl Next Door YouTube The Girl Next Door stars a high school senior whose life is flipped upside down when he falls in love with a former porn star. Chaos ensues when her former employers want her to return to the business, but that won't get in the way of the sexy scenes you can enjoy. Think of it as an updated version of Risky Business.

4. Young Adam YouTube Young Adam is like a erotic who dunnit. Protagonist Joe Taylor finds the body of a dead woman in a river, and through erotic flashbacks, the viewer discovers his previous relationship with her. The film is rated NC-17 because of multiple scenes containing full frontal nudity, so you'll definitely get your sexy fix. Just be prepared for some spooky scenes, too.

5. Striptease YouTube Demi Moore stars as a reluctant stripper, who takes the job after her ex-husband gets custody of their daughter in their divorce. Her work becomes more dangerous (and more erotic) when she gets mixed up in a government blackmail scheme after witnessing a crime at the club, but she'll do anything to get her daughter back. There are countless scenes of Moore and others dirty dancing.

6. Manhattan Night YouTube Manhattan Night is another sinister and sexy choice for movie night, as it follows a detective who becomes involved with a mysterious woman while he's investigating her husband's murder. It's got plenty of sexy scenes; the depiction of a woman masturbating in the shower is one of the highlights, as it's both sexy and sends a positive message about women taking control of their sexuality. It will have you on the edge of your seat for more reasons than one.