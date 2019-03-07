7 Signs Childbirth Will Be Hard For You

Granted, almost nobody thinks about childbirth as some easy-peasy walk in the park. It's the very definition of a struggle, and every birth presents its own challenges. But for some people, there are signs childbirth will be difficult for you in particular. A person's medical conditions, emotional responses to childbirth, and even past history of trauma can affect the delivery process.

And it's totally understandable if you're nervous about giving birth, whether this is your first delivery or your fifth. For so many reasons, bringing a new child into the world can be so daunting and intimidating. Maybe you're afraid of the potential pain, or just the many unknown factors of the challenge ahead. It's a big deal.

That said, there are some things to keep in mind, because it's possible to ease these fears about a difficult delivery. "However I would like to express to you all that it is scientifically proven that if you have a positive mindset and have prepared yourself in the best possible way for the birth of your child, then there is no reason why you can not experience a positive birth," says Dr. Hardik Soni, founder & medical director of the Ethos Spa. Even if your childbirth experience is difficult, it isn't impossible. You will get through it.

1 Trauma History Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images It's important for a pregnant person to consider the impact of past traumas. "One thing that is often overlooked by both expectant mothers and doctors that is bound to make childbirth more challenging is if there is a trauma history," says Deborah J. Cohan, Ph.D., professor of sociology at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. "If someone has not had therapy to help recover and heal, childbirth can be more difficult because of how it opens women up, literally and figuratively, making them once again vulnerable in their own bodies." However, people who have gotten help for their trauma will likely have better access to the resources that will help them get through childbirth.

2 Gestational Diabetes Health issues can also play a huge role in the delivery experience. "There may be a greater chance that a person will struggle with childbirth should they have health issues throughout their pregnancy such as gestational diabetes," says Dr. Soni. In general, the likelihood of an early delivery may be increased by gestational diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

3 Negative Head Space As the experts explained, so much of enduring childbirth is all about getting into the right head space. "Skipping over the mental preparation for birth can result in a huge emotional struggle for moms during childbirth," says Nicole Joy, mom of three, pregnancy coach, & digital doula. Rather than focusing solely on a birth plan, Joy recommends thinking about the upcoming birth in a more holistic way. "Instead of being fixated on a plan, it's important for moms to focus on how they want to feel, and to be supported, during birth," says Joy. A little mental prep beforehand may help the delivery go more easily.

4 Large Baby For (somewhat obvious) reasons, delivering a larger than average baby can present its own set of complications. In general, delivering a large baby vaginally increases the risk of perineal tearing, loss of blood, or even tailbone damage, as explained in Baby Center. Even after dilation, there's only so much room down there, so to speak.

5 Fearfulness Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Although it might be easier said than done, trying to approach the birth process with a positive frame of mind may be a helpful approach. "All woman who have given birth have a strong opinion on their experience, and just through observational studies, with a positive mindset, there is a higher likelihood of a positive experience," says Dr. Soni. On the flip side, approaching childbirth with an intense sense of fear may be harmful. In general, people who had a fearful approach to birth did tend to have a more negative childbirth experience, according to a study in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.

6 Uterine Fibroids Noncancerous growths on the uterus, uterine fibroids are typically harmless, according to the Mayo Clinic. In fact, many people have them and never even know about it. When it comes to the delivery of a baby, however, they can cause a problem. People with uterine fibroids may be more likely to experience complications such as preterm birth, placenta previa, or serious postpartum hemorrhage, according to the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine.