7 Signs You Should Get Your Kid's Cough Checked Out
byOlivia Youngs
As a parent, there's nothing more frightening than taking care of your child when they're sick. But as helpless as you feel, it's important that you stay on top of their symptoms, making sure it doesn't develop into anything worse. Coughs can seem like a harmless side effect of a simple common cold, but oftentimes, they accompany sicknesses that are anything but simple, like whooping cough, croup, or influenza. Luckily, there are a few signs you should get your kid's cough checked out, making the decision to take them to the doctor a bit easier. Whether you're the type of parent who avoids unnecessary doctors visits at all costs, or the kind who takes your kid in for every symptom they exhibit, it's important to know the difference between a serious cough and a not-so-serious cough.
To make matters more difficult, coughs come in many forms — from wet, to dry, and from persistent to activity induced — making it even harder to tell the difference between a harmless cough that will disappear on its own and one that merits a trip to the doctor's office for an antibiotic or more serious medical treatment. Obviously, when it comes to your child's health, caution is the best policy, so if they exhibit any of the signs below (or even if they don't), take them in right away.