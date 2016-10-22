7 Signs Your Baby Has Thrush, Because It's Not Always Easy To Spot
Babyhood is an unpredictable thing. With their under-developed immune systems, it's not uncommon for a baby to catch various infections or sicknesses in their first months or year of life, as hard as it is for parents to witness. While it can be terrifying for new parents to watch their baby in pain or sick, more often than not, the problems are easily explained and easily cleared up. Thrush is one such sickness that panics many new parents, but is fortunately very common and simple to treat. There are several signs your baby has thrush that you should be aware of so you can catch the infection as soon as any symptoms begin to surface.
According to the Mayo Clinic, thrush is a fungal infection caused by the bacteria candida albicans — a normal, healthy bacteria present in the mouth. However, the bacteria thrives in warm, dry environments, making it easy to overgrow. When the fungus overgrows, for a variety of reasons, it can cause other issues like yeast infection or thrush.
Thrush, while scary to witness because of the white bumps that appear, is relatively harmless. However, it is spread very easily, so treatment is essential to ensure it doesn't come back or spread to you or other friends and family.