7 Signs You’re Destined For Greatness

Many people want to be successful, but people define success in different ways. And even though everyone's personal idea of success might be different, there are some people that pretty much everyone can agree has achieved some level of greatness. If you're dreaming of success, but aren't quite sure whether or not you're for sure meant to actually achieve it, you might be interested in some of the signs you're destined for greatness, which could put your mind at ease and maybe boost your confidence a little bit, as well.

Even if you're an ambitious, driven person and generally confident that you'll accomplish what you've set out to do, doubts (whether large or small) can creep in from time to time, making you start to question things. Maybe something that you felt certain would work out was an utter disaster or you somehow fell short accomplishing one of your goals. That doesn't mean that you're just meant to be a failure or that you should give up on the vision you have for yourself and your future, it just means that there's a setback you'll have to overcome or work around. You still might be destined for greatness in the long-run, it just might take a little bit longer to live up to that destiny. Take heart, there might already be signs of greatness lurking within you that can help motivate you to keep working to achieve it.

1 You're Always Looking For New Challenges & Accomplishments Giphy People who are destined to be great never feel like they're done. In a post that he wrote for Inc., Sujan Patel, the co-founder of Web Profits, wrote that successful entrepreneurs and business owners are constantly looking for new accomplishments. Rather than resting on your laurels, you're out there looking for what's next.

2 You're Confident Giphy Confidence is an important thing to have if greatness is what you're seeking. In a LinkedIn post that she wrote, Ariella Coombs, the director of marketing and content strategy and a career coach at Work It Daily, said that if you're going to be successful, you have to believe in your abilities and know that you can achieve what you hope to. That's not to say that you should be overwhelmingly arrogant, but you have to have some confidence because sometimes you'll be the only one who knows that you've got this.

3 The People Around You Are Successful Too Giphy You and the people you surround yourself with can all lift each other up, so it's important to surround yourself with other successful, hardworking, and motivated people. "You are only as successful as those you frequently associate with," said Tom Corley, an accountant, financial planner, and the author of Change Your Habits, Change Your Life, as CNBC reported. Not only do you all lift one another up, you can push each other to keep going.

4 You're Always Looking To Try New Things Giphy "People with persistence tend to be achievers because they’ll keep working at something even when there’s no immediate reward...To succeed, you want to be able to regulate your impulses while also having the imagination to see what the future would be like if you tried something new," Dr. C. Robert Cloninger, a professor of psychiatry and genetics at Washington University in St. Louis, told the New York Times in 2012. If you continue to try new things, it'll help you be more successful in general.

5 You Never Stop Learning Giphy Those who are destined for greatness never stop learning. They're curious and always want to know more. In a post that she wrote for Lifehack, certified professional coach Crystie Lim said that for people who are successful, learning new things and keeping up to date is a big-time priority. If you aren't continually learning, you might be standing in your own way.

6 You Know What You Want Giphy Nathaniel Koloc, the co-founder and former CEO of ReWork and current SVP People at Future Laboratories, told the Harvard Business Review that asking yourself questions about your future vision — what your career will look like down the road, maybe what your life looks like later on, and more — can help you succeed. If you don't know what you want, how can you accomplish it?