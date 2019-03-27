7 Slow Cooker Recipes For Passover When You Just Want To Nosh With Your Mishpocheh

Passover is one of the most joyous holidays on the Hebrew calendar. It's filled with storytelling, matzoh hiding, and dinner guests who are invited every year and never show up. But it can also be a slog. There are so many rules, so much cleaning, and your dear uncle Mordechai shows up at the worst times. That's why there's something wonderful about these slow cooker recipes for Passover that take a lot of the work out of your hands for the day.

Passover is replete with rules and conventions, and because Judaism is a diasporic religion that spans the globe, it's not celebrated the same way by all Jews. Reform or secular Jews might just avoid chametz (any food that when mixed with water that can be leavened) and keep Kosher for their main meals, not even doing that much in the way of cleaning. Observant Jews from Europe, the Ashkenazi, not only avoid chametz, but also what Askenazi refer to as kitniyot. These are foods like rice, legumes, corn, soybeans, and lentils, expanding as far as coriander and licorice. Sephardic or Mizrahi Jews hailing from Spain, the Middle East, Morocco, and Ethiopian Jews keep Kosher, avoid Chametz, and seriously clean. Ultra Orthodox Jews like Hasidim and Chabad Lubavitch don't even mix matzoh with water during Pesach. So you can see why having slow cooker recipes for Passover could be a seriously good thing for your menu and your sanity.

1. Mashed Potatoes Two Peas And Their Pod Oh thank Hashem for giving us potatoes. Seriously, how did anyone even do Passover before potatoes? This recipe for slow cooker potatoes from Two Peas And Their Pod is silky and creamy and looks like heaven. This is a set it and forget it recipe, and could be sped up even further with a mixer at the end.

2. Moroccan Meatballs What Jew Wanna Eat I love all things flavored with the spices of Sephardi regions. These meatballs from What Jew Wanna Eat have almonds and raisins and cumin and I can smell them right now. I would serve these with quinoa and matzoh, and an enormous salad. These require a bit more work than some of the other recipes, but it's worth it.

3. Cranberry Brisket Tori Avey Tori Avey's chipotle cranberry brisket is absolute perfection. The sauce will be spicy and jammy, and the meat is cooked so slowly it will obviously melt in your mouth. Brisket is the quintessential Jewish food, and it's often served more than once during the eight-day spread of the holiday.

4. Tomato Soup Princess Pinky Girl Oh those mid-holiday meals can get trying. Sometimes you just want something comforting and easy that tastes great with some matzoh or tater tots. That's where this creamy, dreamy tomato soup from Princess Pinky Girl comes in. It's a filling meal great for lunch or dinner, and you can make a ton of it so it can be reheated as leftovers. It's just what the mensch ordered.

5. Slow Cooker Beef Barbacoa Simply Scratch What a nice change would this beef barbacoa from Simply Scratch be to regular brisket? Sure, you might not be putting it on rice or tortillas, but on cauliflower rice? Absolutely. Also, tossed with some salsa and Trader Joe's cauliflower gnocchi? I'm here for it.

6. Slow Cooker Candied Sweet Potatoes Simply Scratch This recipe for candied sweet potatoes from Simply Scratch comes together over hours in the slow cooker with a sticky sweet glaze that would pair perfectly with lamb or brisket — if you substitute margarine or oil for the butter. I can imagine sopping up the extra candied sauce with crushed matzoh and putting it over ice cream, or topping it with a handful of crushed chips. It's begging to be mixed up with other foods.

7. Honey Soy Chicken Table For Two Oh my word. This honey soy chicken from Table For Two (made with Kosher for Passover soy sauce, of course) would be an amazing centerpiece to any meal. Serve it up with tossed quinoa or matzoh porridge. You can just imagine the umami goodness.