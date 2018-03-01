When it comes to the ever-expanding Duggar family, there's a lot to keep up with. From courtships to weddings to baby news and more, it can be hard to stay in the loop on every update. In case you didn't get the memo, Jinger Duggar is currently expecting her first child with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. While fans might be pretty familiar with the 24-year-old mom-to-be, these surprising facts about Jeremy Vuolo will both inform you and pique your interest.

Duggar and Vuolo got married in 2016 and more than a year later, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together. "The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the expectant parents told Us Weekly on Jan. 3. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be."

The statement continued, "Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

Many Duggar fans unfairly and inappropriately questioned Duggar's fertility and questioned whether the couple was using birth control, since Duggar didn't immediately become pregnant after tying the knot, like many Duggar children have done before her. But since their announcement, this speculation has fortunately subsided and has been replaced with much excitement about their baby-to-be.

With a baby on the way with a familiar Counting On face like Duggar, fans be curious about her other half. Wonder no more, because here are seven totally surprising facts about the dad-to-be.

1. He Played Professional Soccer

While he doesn't currently play for pay anymore, Vuolo played soccer all throughout high school and college, according to People. When he graduated (from Syracuse University where he was named team MVP his senior year), he went on to play professionally, as People reported.

"Vuolo reportedly briefly stepped away from the game to pursue ministry before signing with the San Antonio Scorpions of the North American Soccer League in 2013," according to People. "He later re-signed with the team in 2014 after completing a missionary trip for relief aid in the Philippines."

Only time will tell if their little one will be an athlete, too.

2. His Career Has Definitely Shifted Focus

While it seems as though he defintiely loved playing soccer professionally (and probably still for fun), Vuolo shared that becoming a pastor was one of the greatest gifts he had ever been given. On the couple's official blog, he shared his testimony:

After stepping away from the game of soccer in November 2014, I was asked if I would be able to go down to Laredo to oversee a small church there. I have now been in Laredo, Texas for almost a year-and-a-half and am now serving as an ordained pastor in Grace Community Church of Laredo.

Clearly, faith is something that is important to both of them.

3. He Knew Jessa Duggar First

As longtime fans of the Duggar's current reality series, Counting On, will know, Vuolo actually met his wife through her sister, Jessa, and her husband, Ben Seewald. On the couple's blog, Vuolo shared how they ended up at a Bible study at his house while they were visiting San Antonio, and the rest is history:

It wasn’t long before we developed a friendship and two and a half months later I made a trip to visit Ben and Jess and it was then that I met Jinger and the rest of the family. Over the rest of that year I would visit the Seewald’s every so often and have the chance to interact with all of the Duggars and get to know Jinger a bit.

Pretty random, huh? But aren't most good things in life?

4. He Had A Run-In With The Law

While he may now be a devout pastor, Vuolo has made his fair share of mistakes, like most people do. As In Touch Weekly reported, Vuolo was reportedly once arrested, back in 2008, for harassing a police officer.

"Jeremy 'was acting belligerent and shouting obscenities,'" In Touch Weekly reported of the incident, citing a police report. "He was later held in a holding cell overnight, and eventually paid a $250 fine for his crimes."

His life has definitely shifted since and the incident appears to be a one-off, but you can bet his kids will use this against him one day when they wind up in trouble.

5. He Partied A Lot In College

On the couple's blog, Vuolo also shared how he used to party a lot in college. Which, considering he went to a party school like Syracuse, isn't too surprising. He explained:

I began getting involved in the weekend party scene. This continued into college and my sin just continued to spiral my life downward. Although I am very grateful for how much the Lord’s mercy spared me from during that time, I was part of the college party scene and was not living wisely. I began sliding down the slippery, destructive slopes of lust, selfishness, and pride.

6. He Once Lived With A Pastor

Also on the couple's blog, Vuolo shared about the time in his life he lived with a pastor and his family. He went into detail about how it helped him know what he wanted to do in life, explaining:

In 2013, I had the incredible privilege of moving in with a great pastor and his family. It was during that time that God greatly molded and shaped me in ways He never had before and much of the sin from my past that still sought to cling to me He began to show me in greater and greater light. That time in the their house was, for me, the time of my greatest spiritual growth and maturity in the Word.

7. He's Clearly A Bookworm

So, he hasn't really gone on the record to declare his love for books, but based on Vuolo's Instagram, it's a pretty safe bet that he's an avid reader.

Really, it seems as though Vuolo and Duggar are a great fit and are totally ready to nail parenthood.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.