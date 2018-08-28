7 Surprising Health Conditions You Could Have If Your Hair Grows Slowly

Sometimes it seems like everyone is dissatisfied with the hair that they have. It's too short, too long, too damaged, too curly, not curly enough, too thick, too thin, the list goes on and on. You want what you don't (or can't) have. And while, sure, some people might think that their hair grows too quickly, the more common complaint is that their hair grows too slowly. But what you might not realize, if you're one of those who complains about hair growing slowly, is that there are some surprising health conditions you could have if your hair grows slowly. Though it might just be the way that your hair growth cycle is, slow hair growth could result from a number of conditions and situations ranging from changes in hormones to genetics and beyond.

Since you might not even notice that your hair has grown until it's quite a bit longer than it used to be, it can sometimes be difficult to tell, at least at first, if your hair growth has really slowed or not. Still, it's important to know that slower hair growth could be linked to your physical health because once you do notice that it's happening, you may want to make sure you check in with your doctor, in case there's something that needs to be addressed medically.

1 You Have An Overactive Thyroid Aaron Amat/Fotolia If you notice big changes in how quickly or slowly your hair seems to be growing, it might have something to do with your thyroid. The Gloss noted that an overactive thyroid can potentially cause your hair growth to slow. If you have other symptoms of having an overactive thyroid, like unexplained weight loss, feelings of anxiety, and fatigue, you might want to have a chat with your doctor.

2 You're Dealing With A Genetic Issue Syda Productions/Fotolia One of the reasons that your hair might not grow as quickly as you'd like is due to your genes. In an interview with the website for Today, Stephanie Brown, a master hair colorist, said that genetics can be a very important factor when it comes to the speed of your hair growth. There are other, lesser factors that can influence things as well, but your genes play a huge role.

3 You Have Androgenetic Alopecia merla/Fotolia If your hair seems to be getting thinner, it might be that you have a condition that's causing slow hair growth or hair loss. StyleCaster noted that androgenetic alopecia often causes women to experience thinning hair.

4 You Have An Under-Active Thyroid Alena Ozerova/Fotolia Just like an overactive thyroid might cause your hair growth to appear to slow, an under-active thyroid can also have an effect on the speed of your hair growth. Dr. Alan Parks, a board-certified dermatologist, told the website for Today in the aforementioned article that an under-active thyroid can cause your hair growth to slow. If you have symptoms of an under-active thyroid, like weight gain, constipation, or depression, talking to your doctor might, again, be a good idea.

5 Your Diet Is Missing Key Nutrients bernardbodo/Fotolia In an interview with The Gloss for the previously-mentioned article, Dr. Robert Dorin said that your diet can also potentially cause your hair to grow more slowly, citing ferritin, B vitamins, and zinc. If you're not eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, you might want to try switching things up or talking to your doctor about how to boost the nutrients that you need in order to help your hair grow.

6 You're Under A Lot Of Stress ake1150/Fotolia Stress is also important to consider. In a post on its website, Vinci Hair Clinic noted that experiencing serious stress can cause your hair growth to slow down a bit and that extended periods of stress might even cause hair loss. Stress can really take a toll on your health and well-being, so keeping that in check could be the key for more than just your hair.