7 Surprising Side Effects Of Drinking Collagen That You Need To Know

Collagen supplements have become increasingly popular over the last several years, moving from a more fringe supplement to one that's more and more recognizable, with your favorite wellness bloggers posting about it and your friends and coworkers adding it from everything to their morning cup of coffee to smoothies and more. But as it continues to get more and more popular, people start to ask more questions about how safe and effective it really is. If you're already drinking (or eating) collagen or want to get in on the trend, there are some surprising side effects of drinking collagen that you need to know.

First off, collagen is a connective tissue that you naturally produce in your body. It's more difficult to produce enough collagen as you age, however, so some people turn to other sources (like supplements and cosmetic procedures) to get what they're hoping are some of the same effects that they'd get from the collagen their body produced.

"Collagen protein fills a gap in the modern day diet, it is not just a flash in the pan," Pamela Schoenfeld, MS, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian and author of The Collagen Diet: Rejuvenate Skin, Strengthen Joints and Feel Younger by Boosting Collagen Intake and Production, tells Romper by email. "You don't have to buy collagen protein in powder form. Foods like bone broth, gelatin desserts and salads, oxtail soup, short ribs, and chicken wings are great sources."

Still, if you're going to use a powdered collagen (or another form of the supplement), which Schoenfeld says can be easiest and most effective, it's a good idea to know what sorts of side effects might come along for the ride.

1 It Might Help Ease Joint Pain 9nong/Fotolia Schoenfeld says that many people who use collagen peptides for about two to four months can see some benefits in terms of joint pain, so if that's something with which you struggle, it might help you too. Plus, a 2008 study from researchers at Penn State University found that collagen might help lessen or prevent joint pain in people who otherwise don't have any sort of joint disease.

2 It Might Help Improve Your Skin — Or Maybe Not Photographee.eu/Fotolia Dora Vandekamp, a nutritionist and natural beauty expert, tells Romper by email that collagen can also help your skin — and Schoenfeld agrees. In fact, many people who regularly consume a collagen supplement say that they notice improvements in their skin, but some dermatologists doubt that it would really have an effect. There is some scientific evidence that collagen might help improve skin, but Mark Moyad, MD, the director of the complementary and alternative medicine program at the University of Michigan Medical Center, told WebMD, that there are some conflict of interest issues with some of the currently-available research.

3 It Might Help Your Digestive System Piotr Marcinski/Fotolia Vandekamp notes that collagen can also help boost gut health, so if you have gut issues, it might be something to look into. And in a post on his website, Dr. Josh Axe, DNM, DC, CNS, a certified doctor of natural medicine and a clinical nutritionist, wrote that collagen might help with conditions like leaky gut. Collagen's effect on the gut, however, is another area where more research is probably needed.

4 It Might Be Able To Boost Hair & Nail Growth J. Díaz/Fotolia Schoenfeld says that, in addition to an improvement in joint pain, many people regularly consuming collagen also notice an increase in hair and nail growth. Dr. Barry Sears, PhD, the creator of the Zone Diet, also tells Romper by email that "...it is a good source of proline that used as the primary amino acid in hair and nail formation."

5 It Might Improve Your Ability To Heal Wounds auremar/Fotolia A 2006 study published in the journal, Advances in Skin & Wound Care found that taking collagen over the course of eight weeks sped up healing of pressure ulcers in residents long-term care facilities. The study was small, but the results are promising for wound healing.

6.There Are Concerns About Heavy Metals & Other Undesirable Things bnenin/Fotolia If you're going to use a collagen supplement (or any other supplement), like with anything else, it's important to do your research. "It is important to source your collagen from an organic and reputable source, as recent laboratory tests revealed that contaminants such as antibiotics, parabens and steroids were found in popular collagen products," Vandekamp says. "Doing your own personal research is imperative." Schoenfeld agrees. "There is some evidence that if animals are fed foods high in a certain pesticide it could concentrate in the collagen protein," she explains. Plus, as Moyad told WebMD in the aforementioned article, the parts of animals used to create collagen supplements can be high in heavy metals. So it's important to make sure that the company you choose tests for that. And WebMD also reported that some experts are concerned about the potential for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (aka mad cow disease), but Duffy MacKay, a naturopathic doctor, told WebMD in the aforementioned article that reputable collagen companies request that their suppliers certify that their animal products are BSE-free.