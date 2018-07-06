7 Surprising Things Men Think About Periods

Perhaps not entirely surprisingly, there's a lot of misinformation out there when it comes to periods. And though you might expect that men would be the only ones that are sometimes misinformed, women can also believe in period myths, particularly if they were passed down from old sisters, moms, aunts, or grandmothers who learned them before them. Still, there are some surprising things men think about periods, potentially because, all too often, they're never really taught about periods, as a 2010 study published in the Journal of Family Issues found. They just pick information up wherever they can find it, be it from siblings, parents, friends, or romantic partners. So it's not always their fault when they don't understand every little detail. But some also probably should know more than they do, and part of that is setting the record straight on some of the more pervasive period myths, especially ones that men, in particular, seem to believe to be true.

If you're a man with close relationships with someone who gets a period, whether that be a sibling, best friend, romantic partner, roommate, or coworker, you may have, in the past, said something about periods to that person that wasn't exactly right (or was something that seemed a bit outlandish to the person hearing it). And if they corrected you or reacted strongly, you may have felt a bit embarrassed. But it's still important for everyone to separate period fact from fiction. And some of the things that men seem to ardently believe about periods falls firmly into the fiction category.

1 That You Can Somehow Control Your Period Blood Kittiphan/Fotolia Some men seem to believe that women can somehow control the flow of their period, saying things like, 'can't you just hold it?' Many people who get periods will have experienced that particular conversation at least once before. The fact of the matter is, that's just not how periods work, unfortunately. People who experience a tampon (or other) leak or spotting on their pants don't want that to happen — in fact, it can be sort of embarrassing, just as when you stain any other part of your clothes for any reason. It's not something they can control.

2 That Period Blood Can Attract Wild Animals David Pereiras/Fotolia Some people also believe that periods can attract wild animals like bears and sharks. The National Parks Service has concluded that there's not actually any evidence that a bear might be attracted to the scent of period blood. So it likely isn't something that you need to be overly concerned about. But if you're worried, using tampons is just one way that you can potentially help avoid any potential for a situation like that.

3 That You're PMS-Ing & On Your Period At The Same Time twinsterphoto/Fotolia Some men think that PMS and periods are sort of one in the same, so that you're bleeding and PMS-ing at the same time. That's not exactly how it works. Dr. Kameelah A. Phillips, MD, an OB-GYN, explained to Teen Vogue that since PMS stands for premenstrual syndrome, it actually comes before your period — typically about a week or two before. Once you have your period, it's not PMS anymore.

4 That Menstrual Cycles Are Tied To The Moon TheVisualsYouNeed/Fotolia In a piece she wrote for The Atlantic, writer Cari Romm noted that someone in college asked her if menstrual cycles are tied to the moon, which, as it turns out, is something that more than just that one guy think. I've also been asked that. It's not a dumb question, however, because the length of these cycles are about the same, so it's easy to understand why people (men and women) might think this. But, as a blog post on Clue's website noted, when you look at the data, there's not actually an association between lunar phases and when your period starts.

5 That There's A Lot Of Gushing Blood Iuliia/Fotolia Maybe it's because of how tampons look, but some men think that they function, essentially, as a stopper would in a bath tub. That's just not the case. Your flow can change over the course of your period, sometimes being heavier, and sometimes super light.

6 That Unprotected Sex During Your Period Won't Get You Pregnant puhhha/Fotolia Some people think that you can have unprotected sex while you're on your period without getting pregnant, but that's actually a common misconception. Dr. Nathaniel DeNicola, MD, an OB-GYN, told Men's Health that some people have menstrual cycles of different lengths. So, it's possible that ovulation will happen quickly enough you have sex that sperm will still be around, and that can result in a pregnancy.