7 Surprising Uses For CBD Oil That You Never Would Have Guessed

CBD oil continues to rise in popularity, with more people and companies looking to it to solve some of their problems and add buzz to a product label. If you've heard about a CBD oil product that you're interested in trying or just think that it might be a good solution to your chronic pain, anxiety, or something else entirely, doing your research about what your options are, what your state allows, and the company and its practices is important. But beyond pain or anxiety, there might actually be some brilliant uses for CBD oil that you never would have guessed that you may want to know more about. Even if findings aren't currently definitive or if you're not able to use CBD oil in products in your state right now, it might be something that has promise in the future.

CBD oil, yes, comes from a cannabis plant, but it's not the compound in the plant that gets you high — that's THC, as Mindbodygreen noted. There are also additional compounds beyond those two (CBD and THC) that make up the plant. Prevention reported that some states have statues specifically relating to CBD, making them legal in those states, while others have not taken any action to make any CBD product legal for any use. If you live in a state that has OK-ed CBD and allows it to be used more generally, you might be interested in some of the different applications for it that could actually work.

1 To Help You Quit Smoking Stepan Popov/Fotolia You might not think that CBD oil could have any effect on your quest to quit smoking, but there actually is some limited evidence that it might help. A 2013 study published in Addictive Behaviors found that people who used CBD smoked about 40 percent fewer cigarettes than those who didn't. It's just a small pilot study, but it could potentially have a big impact.

2 As A DIY Acne Treatment amixstudio/Fotolia If acne's got you down, you're far from alone. Finding a good treatment can sometimes be tricky, however. Healthline noted that some scientific studies have found that CBD oil can potentially help treat acne because it's anti-inflammatory. Further research is likely needed, but preliminary results seem to be potentially promising.

3 To Help You Sleep junce11/Fotolia One of the most common side effects related to the use of CBD oil is fatigue and tiredness, Medical News Today noted. Because of that side effect, it probably comes as no surprise that some people anecdotally associate their using CBD oil with improved quality of sleep. PopSugar writer Tamara Pridgett tried CBD oil for herself and found that her sleep quality improved, as she wrote in a piece for the site.

4 To Make High Heels More Comfortable anyaberkut/Fotolia It might sound strange that CBD oil use could make wearing high heels more comfortable, but that's apparently exactly why Mandy Moore has used it in the past. The star told Coveteur that her stylist recommended CBD oil for pain associated with wearing heels after she asked her if there was a "numbing cream" that she could use. The site didn't report back on whether or not Moore benefited from the oil, so you may just have to give it a try yourself.

5 To Treat High Blood Pressure zinkevych/Fotolia Of course, you should talk to your doctor, be open with them about what you want, and do plenty of research if you're thinking about using CBD oil for any medical condition, but there is some limited evidence that it may be effective in some ways. The aforementioned article from Healthline noted that a very small study in healthy men found that CBD could potentially help lower blood pressure. That being said, much more research is needed in this area before you can really draw any stronger conclusions.

6 To Switch Up Your Skincare Routine Voyagerix/Fotolia You may have noticed that CBD oil has also begun to take over the beauty and skincare aisles as well. In an interview with Marie Claire, Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip, MD, a dermatologist, said that products containing CBD oil may have some anti-aging benefits because cannabis contains some antioxidants. Whether or not it'll noticeably boost the power of your serum, however, is still to be determined, though a Marie Claire writer says that she noticed a difference when using an eye serum containing CBD.