While there are a million Christmas movies on Netflix, for the most part, Thanksgiving-themed entertainment gets left in the dust. There are a few great options out there, but unfortunately most aren't streaming. So when it comes to what to watch on Netflix this Thanksgiving, you need to get rather creative.

That's why I dug deep into the Netflix library, combing over an unusually large amount of films, and found some fantastic choices to relax with after you've overindulged in turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie, and wine. Maybe you'll watch the whole thing, maybe you will fall asleep halfway through thanks to the alcohol and tryptophan, who knows. The point is that you tried, right?

If you already know that your attention span is limited, go for one of the Thanksgiving episodes that I included. They are shorter by design, and can even be watched between courses, in the event that your family spaces them out like mine does. (It's a marathon, not a sprint. If you set a slow and steady pace, you can literally eat for hours and never get sick.) Personally, might I suggest The West Wing? It is one of the best hours of television you'll ever have the pleasure of watching.