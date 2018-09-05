7 Things Your Body Is Trying To Tell You If You Don’t Poop Every Day

Pooping is a normal part of life that can tell you important things about your health. Though most people seem to shy away from even mentioning poop (except when you're a parent and poop becomes very important), there's no shame in developing a better understanding of what's normal, what's not, and what kind of information can be garnered from what ends up in the toilet bowl. You may think that you're supposed to poop daily, but what's normal varies for everyone. Still, there are some things that your body is trying to tell you if you don't poop every day, and you might be interested in learning more about them.

If you don't normally poop every day, your body might not actually be trying to tell you anything — it's just what's normal for you. But if you've previously pooped quite regularly every day (or even more than just once a day), skipping a day or even a couple might indicate that there's something going on that warrants your attention. If you don't poop every day, it doesn't automatically mean that there's something wrong, but paying attention to how frequently you go can give you some hints into whether you just need to change up your routine or have a more involved chat with your doctor at your next appointment.

1 You Don't Eat Enough Fiber anna_shepulova/Fotolia Fiber is important when it comes to going number two. If you're not eating enough fiber, your pooping routine might be thrown off. Her Campus noted that not eating enough fiber is one potential reason why you might be constipated or otherwise not going as regularly as you normally do. Eating more fruits and vegetables can help.

2 You Don't Drink Enough Water sebra/Fotolia Hydration is also an important factor when it comes to going to the bathroom regularly. Men's Health reported that a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that not getting enough fluids is a big issue when it comes to constipation. Make sure you're drinking enough water and eating foods that contain fluids as well.

3 You Need To Move More Jacob Lund/Fotolia Moving your body will help move your colon and bowels as well, as gross as that may sound. So if you're not pooping every day, you might need to be a bit more active, Kids Health noted. Carve out a bit of time each day to move around. Even if you can't do a full workout, making sure you're moving around should help get things moving too.

4 Your Digestion Is Wonky Jelena/Fotolia If your digestive system isn't functioning the way that it normally does, for whatever reason, that could also interfere with your ability to poop. The previously-mentioned article from Her Campus noted that the way your digestive system works can also result in constipation.

5 You're Taking Certain Supplements puhhha/Fotolia Many people opt to take supplements to boost their intake of various nutrients. If you're taking a daily supplement and are no longer pooping every day, the supplement could be the culprit. WebMD noted that some calcium and iron supplements can lead to constipation for some people, so if things just don't seem to be moving down there, you might want to talk to your doctor.

6 You Hold It Too Often santypan/Fotolia It's probably not always doable to just poop wherever you are whenever the urge strikes, but regularly holding it can also mess with the signals going on in your body, sending mixed messages and complicating things. In an interview with Hello Giggles, Dr. Sophie Balzora, MD, a gastroenterologist, said that regularly holding it can confuse your body and make it so that it's not sure what to do when you're ready to poop, which, in turn, can cause some big-time issues.