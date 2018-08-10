7 Times Alexis Ohanian Was The Definition Of #HusbandGoals

The love story between Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams is simply iconic. Fans all across social media celebrated each stage of their relationship, ecstatic to see undisputed tennis queen Williams getting the love she deserves. To celebrate that, here are 7 times Alexis Ohanian was absolute #HusbandGoals.

Back in June 2017, Vanity Fair's cover got an inside look at the couple's story. According to the outlet the pair originally met in May 2015 at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in Rome when Ohanian sat down at the table next to Williams' outside by the pool. It wasn't love at first sight. Williams and her crew originally tried to get Ohanian to leave his table.

“This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?,’ ” Serena remembered, according to Vanity Fair.

The group tried lying about rats at the table, but a man from Brooklyn isn't fazed by rats. Instead of scaring Ohanian away, the exchange eventually ended with Ohanian sitting at Williams' table. Thank God for that!

On December 10, 2016, Ohanian became engaged to Williams and the couple married on November 16, 2017 in New Orleans. Their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born on September 1, 2017. And in that time, Ohanian has definitely collected his fair share of supportive husband moments.

When Ohanian Became A Tennis Fan alexisohanian on Instagram Ohanian had never seen a tennis match until he met Williams, according to Vanity Fair. Back during the Italian Open of 2015, he excitedly posted a picture of Williams playing to his Instagram, captioned, "Looks like I just became a tennis fan. #priime." Sure, the photo accidentaly showed Williams' foot faulting, but it was a sweet moment to see on Ohanian's part. There's almost nothing cuter than watching him get introduced to tennis, all because of Williams. And it must have been nice to watch a champ play for your first ever game.

& He Started Repping Williams Hard alexisohanian on Instagram Being a fan is one thing, but completely repping an athlete is another. Ohanian could have stopped at just casually showing up to a couple tennis games, but where's the romance in that? During the 2015 US Open, Ohanian posted a picture of the court to his Instagram. The caption? Come at the queen, you best not miss. #USOpen

He Really Did His Prep Work For Fatherhood alexisohanian on Instagram When Ohanian found out they were having a baby, Working Mother noted that he embarked on a "personal parental prep journey". Using Reddit (of course), Ohanian sought out as much fatherhood advice as he could. After their daughter's birth, he posted this adorable graphic of his family, Reddit style to his Instagram. "Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you," Ohanian wrote in the caption. "We made you a video of our adventure together so far (see bio). Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick."

He Really Delivers On What His Wife Wants alexisohanian on Instagram Sometimes, you can't help but get really intense food cravings and Williams is no exception. One night, she craved Italian food, so Ohanian did what any good husband would do: he got her Italian food. Or, to be more specific, he brought her all the way to Italy for some Italian food. "he wanted Italian for dinner, so..." Ohanian captioned a photo of himself and Williams, tagging the location as Venezia, Italia. Now, that's a flex if I've ever seen one!

He Celebrated the Greatest Momma of All Time alexisohanian on Instagram After giving birth to her daughter, Williams faced severe complications that almost killed her. It was undoubtedly a frightening point of time for the couple, but especially Williams. Recovering from birth can already be a challenge, but the additional health problems became another obstacle. When Williams recovered and went back to training, Ohanian wasted no time in showing off just how amazing he thought she was. "These just went up on I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT," Ohanian wrote on Instagram. #GMOAT is, of course, the Greatest Momma of All Time.

& Pointed Out How Remarkable She Is After making it through the Wimbledon 2018 semi-finals, Williams said, according to News Australia, “This is not inevitable for me. I had a really tough delivery, I had to have multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it, to be honest." Ohanian took to Twitter to highlight just how amazing Williams' progress throughout the series was. "Walking to the mailbox was a painful, exhausting challenge for this woman just 9 months ago," he wrote. "This is nothing short of remarkable."