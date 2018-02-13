7 Valentine's Day Poems For Your Boyfriend & His Romantic Side
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and lovers everywhere are wrapping up last minute preparations to show their significant other how much they care. Dinner dates, flower bouquets, and boxes of chocolates are obviously the most popular choices, but for those who want to go the extra mile, a good poem can't be beat, especially Valentine's Day poems for a boyfriend. Not every guy will appreciate poetry, but for those who do, there is nothing more romantic.
I know, poetry doesn't exactly sound like a new or unique gift. But the thing about poetry is that it's a stereotypical way to show your love for a reason — poems can be incredibly romantic, sentimental, and lovely. Whether you and your partner like to read them together or you're more of a "slip one into his jacket pocket" kind of couple, these seven poems are perfect for Valentine's Day for your boyfriend. Write them in a card, stick one to the fridge, or recite it to him in the morning as an early Valentine's Day wake-up call. Seriously, no matter how you share it, a bit of your heart in literary form is sure to get your guy feeling extra loved in no time.
1. "Love Comes Quietly" by Robert Creeley
This is a perfect poem to celebrate a romantic relationship that was neither planned or expected, and particularly apt for the lover who never thought she'd settle down.
2. "For What Binds Us" by Jane Hirshfield
Hirshfield perfectly captures the intimate bond between two people who have been through thick and thin together. Read the full poem, and consider offering it to a boyfriend with whom you've weathered life storms.
3. "I Love You" by Ella Wheeler Wilcox
Looking for words that match the level of passion you feel for your guy? Look no further than this sensual poem about young love.
4. "First Poem for You" by Kim Addonizio
If your guy is tatted up, you won't want to pass on this one. Full of longing and eros, this poem will have the two of you, ahem, comparing tattoos in no time.
5. "Everything Good between Men and Women" by C.D. Wright
If you and your fella have been together for a long time, or enjoy dreaming about the future with years under your belt, this poem by C.D. Wright celebrating the romance in the mundane could be the perfect one for you.
6. "How Do I Love Thee?" by Elizabeth Barrett Browning
You simply can't go wrong with a good classic, and no one does love poems like Elizabeth Barrett Browning. Teeming with sheer romanticism, this famous poem will not disappoint.
7. "I Carry Your Heart" by E.E. Cummings
Last but not least, try this incredibly moving poem by Cummings on for size. In his unique style, he perfectly encapsulates the deep love between a man and a woman. Read the whole poem and try not to tear up.
