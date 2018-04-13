Remember when you were a kid and your parents would say things like, "I wish I had that kind of energy" or "that bed is killing my back"? And you would be all, "What do you mean, I feel fantastic and everything about life is amazing?" Yeah, now that you are standing in the parental shoes, it's a tad easier to see where some of those aches, pains, and common complaints were coming from, right? That's because there are a lot of ways your kid's bones are different from adults, just like their energy is seemingly endless and they have no problem bouncing back from a sleepless night.

According to Medscape, the late Mercer Rang — a prominent pediatric surgeon — pointed out, "Children are not young adults." That applies to many factors of childhood development, including the skeletal anatomy and physiology. "Differences in bone growth and modeling, as well as remodeling, affect the way in which conditions involving the skeleton should be viewed and managed," Medscape noted.

Whether you are worried about keeping your kiddo's bones healthy or you have a daredevil on your hand and are hoping their countless falls don't affect them down the road, this guide will help you understand more about how your kid's bones differ from yours.

1 They Have More Bones Than You Giphy Humans are born with nearly 300 bones, but most adults have around 206, according to The Bulletin. They don't just disappear, but instead fuse together as your little one grows, resulting in the lower final count.

2 They Have More Cartilage Than Bone Giphy The reason for the higher "bone" count, noted BBC, is that the skeleton of a newborn baby is made up of more cartilage than actual bone. Over time, ossification occurs, causing the greater bone-to-cartilage ratio.

3 They Break Bones Differently Giphy According to HealthyChildren.org, most kids who break bones suffer “greenstick” fractures, "in which the bone bends like green wood and breaks only on one side." They might also experience a “torus” where "the bone is buckled, twisted, and weakened but not completely broken," the site noted.

4 They Are More Susceptible To A Certain Kind Of Fracture Giphy But because your kid's bones are still growing, they are also susceptible to one specific fracture that involves damage to their growth plates at the ends of the bones, which are vital in determining successful bone growth down the line, according to HealthyChildren.org. "If this part of the bone does not heal properly after the fracture, the bone may grow at an angle or more slowly than the other bones in the body," the website noted.