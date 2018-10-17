7 Ways You’re Setting Yourself Up For Hair Loss In The Future

When you shampoo or comb or brush your hair, you likely lose a couple of strands here and there. And you should. That sort of hair loss is entirely normal. But other kinds of hair thinning and hair loss aren't quite as routine. And though hair loss is a pretty common thing, especially as people get older, it's still something that can feel concerning, embarrassing, and alienating. There are some ways you're setting yourself up for hair loss in the future that you might want to know more about because you may be doing things that could make your hair loss or hair thinning worse without even realizing it.

Hair loss is, to some extent, a part of life, but there are also some things that can make it even worse. The things that you eat, the way that you care for and style your hair, your general life circumstances, other health conditions, and more can all impact how your hair grows, how healthy it might be, and even how it may fall out. If you're worried about how much hair you're losing, how quickly or often you might be losing it, or how these sorts of things might be affecting you beyond just your hair growth, chatting with your hairstylist, doctor, or dermatologist might be a good idea. They may be able to make some suggestions to help mitigate any excessive damage.

1 You're Getting Too Much Or Too Little Of Certain Nutrients grki/Fotolia Sometimes, hair loss is due to getting too much or too little of certain nutrients. In an interview with WebMD, Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD, a dermatologist, said that too much vitamin A can sometimes cause hair loss. Additionally, if you're not getting enough of some things, that too could potentially cause your hair to fall out. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Dr. Lindsey Bordone, a dermatologist, said that if you're dieting and your body doesn't know what sort of nutrition it's going to get, that too can spur hair loss. Making sure you're eating a varied diet and including protein is important.

2 You're Super Stressed Out All The Time Kittiphan/Fotolia Stress can also cause some serious hair loss. Mayo Clinic noted that it's common for people to experience hair loss for several months after dealing with something stressful. If you're stressed out all the time, however, that can make things trickier. It can be difficult to dial down the stress in your life, and working to cut back on stress can sometimes be stressful in its own right. Chatting with a therapist, your doctor, or someone else who might be able to help you find effective ways to manage stress may help.

3 Your Hormones Are All Out Of Whack nuzza11/Fotolia You may have noticed that pregnancy and delivery (and the hormone fluctuations that go with them) can have an impact on your hair growth and hair loss. Other hormonal changes can affect that too. In an interview with WebMD for a different article, Dr. Richard S. Greene, MD, a dermatologist, said that if you notice hair loss, you should check in with your doctor so that they can rule out hormonal changes. If that's the underlying cause, your doctor will be able to help you determine how best to proceed.

4 You Use Heat To Style Your Hair Every Day Voyagerix/Fotolia You've likely heard that using heat to style your hair on a regular basis can damage your hair, but you may not have considered that that also means that it could fall out. In an interview with Reader's Digest, Penny James, a IAT-certified trichologist, said that heating tools to over 450 degrees or keeping them on your hair for lengthy periods can sometimes cause your hair to burn, which can also result in hair loss. Using a cooler temperature, working quickly if possible, or using these kinds a tools a little less frequently could help.

5 You Pull Your Hair Back Into Tight Styles antgor/Fotolia If ponytails, buns, and tight braids are your go-to hairstyles, that could be what's causing your hair to fall out. In an interview with Bustle, Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, a dermatologist, said that ponytails and braids can cause your hair to thin around the edges from being pulled so tightly. Let your hair hang loose every so often or loosen the style if you're concerned about too much pulling on your hair.

6 You're Not Sleeping Well kleberpicui/Fotolia If you're up tossing and turning all night long, that too could potentially have an impact on your tresses. The Telegraph noted that getting enough sleep is essential for hair health, so if you're consistently falling short of your recommended amount, that could be causing some harm to your hair (not to mention your overall health).