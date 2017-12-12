7 Weird Things To Buy For Your Boobs While Pregnant — You'll Thank Us Later
byLindsay E. Mack
Breasts undergo some pretty intense changes during pregnancy, so they may need more TLC than usual. When soreness and leaking occur, knowing about the weird things to buy for your boobs while pregnant can be a lifesaver. Pregnancy is uncomfortable enough already, and no one wants to suffer from sore boobs all day on top of that.
For starters, address the changes in your breast size. Pregnancy often causes breasts to increase by a cup size or two, according to Baby Center, so you'll probably need some new bras sooner rather than later. A collection of maternity bras, nursing bras, and sleep bras will be your new best friends, and anything with an underwire should be burned in a fire. (The increased tenderness is no joke.)
In addition, increased sensitivity and tenderness in the breasts and nipples is a common occurrence in pregnancy. Thanks to the release of pregnancy hormones, your breasts and nipples may feel sore, according to the website for Parents. To ease the irritation, try some nipple creams and balms. Hey, you might find a favorite nipple product even before breastfeeding starts, so that's a bonus.
Lastly, there's the leakage issue. For some women, nipples can start leaking as soon as week 14 of pregnancy, according to the National Health Service. If this concerns you, investing in some maternity breast pads or nursing pads can help absorb that leakage. Essentially, breasts can exhibit all sorts of changes early in pregnancy, so it's smart to know how to handle these changes accordingly.