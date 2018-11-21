74 Brilliant Gifts With Thousands Of Positive Reviews On Amazon

If you're like most people, there are at least a few people on your gift list who are so difficult to shop for, you struggle to come up with new and interesting ideas each year. These brilliant gift ideas with thousands of positive reviews on Amazon will make gift-giving a lot less stressful and a lot more fun. Which is the whole point of showering the people you love most with gifts, right?

This list of random but brilliant products is, first and foremost, one that is mindful about the power of positive reviews and how much they influence our purchases. When you're shopping on Amazon, reviews and ratings are everything — and these awesome products with thousands of reviews are effective, practical, and fun enough to have inspired countless customers to drop everything and rave about them.

But that's not all.

This list is also so random and versatile that you'll find a gift here that will work for everyone you know — from the beauty lover who is going to go gaga over an uber-popular matte lipstick that comes in 22 intense shades to the home chef who will flip over a countertop pizza oven or brilliant milk frother.

So put your feet up, peruse this list, and get ready to actually love buying gifts.

1 This Soothing Night Light That Unleashes A Laser Light Show On Walls And Ceilings SOAIY Sleep Soother $22 Amazon See on Amazon Much more than a night light, this soothing sleep lamp features eight lighting modes that include the ability to create an aurora laser light show on your walls and ceiling. The light even has a speaker that connects with your phone to play soothing bedtime tunes.

2 The Electric Roaster Oven That Frees Up Oven Space For Other Dishes Oster Roaster Oven With Self-Basting Lid $39 Amazon See on Amazon That 22-pound turkey doesn't have to take up half of the oven when you gift someone this countertop roasting oven with self-basting lid, which continually re-circulates moisture for tender, delicious roasts. The space-saving electric roaster can cook your main dish — and even keep it warm for hours.

3 An Easy-To-Use Single Portion Coffee Maker That Brews Your Cup In Minutes Chulux Single Cup Coffee Maker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Serving up coffee for one has never been so easy or mess-free — and this single cup coffee maker brews pods with the touch of a button and has a removable drip tray that's easy to clean. Score it in five modern colors, including orange, green, and blue.

4 A Practical Multi-Tool Gadget That's The Size Of A Pen Screwdriver Pen Tool Gadget Set $12 Amazon See on Amazon This multi-tool lifesaver is the size of a pen — so it scores extra points for portability — but that's where the similarities end. Sure, you can write with it, and it's a fully functional ballpoint pen. But you can also use it as a Phillip's screwdriver, flathead, ruler, stylus, and more.

5 This Sleepy-Time Weighted Blanket That's Super Warm And May Reduce Stress YnM Weighted Blanket $70 Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket is a 15-pound duvet cover that keeps you warm and insulated, and may even promote better sleep and less anxiety, according to thousands of reviewers who treasure it. The blanket is designed with seven layers of glass beads and fiberfill and it comes in four neutral colors.

6 The Most Fun Electric Fondue Maker For Parties And Gatherings Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker $43 Amazon See on Amazon Why slave away over a stove before your next party or get-together when you can create a fun communal dining experience with this electric fondue maker? The fondue maker features a stainless steel 3-quart bowl that will accommodate plenty of heated cheese or chocolate — and it comes with eight fondue forks.

7 A Money-Saving Smart Plug That You Can Control From Your Phone PR-Link Smart WiFi Plug $17 Amazon See on Amazon Control this smart WiFi plug with a touch of a button on your phone or via voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant — and you'll be able to set lights and appliances to turn on and off whenever you want. Reviewers (more than 12,000 of them) say this smart plug is fast and responsive, and that scheduling their gadgets and appliances — even when they're far from home — is life-changing.

8 An Odorless Silicone Tea Infuser Designed To Resemble A Man (Named Fred) Fred Mr. Tea Silicone Tea Infuser $8 Amazon See on Amazon This silicone tea infuser comes with a name (Fred Mr. Tea) and an important job to do: create a soothing cup of tea using loose tea leaves, without adding nasty odors or tastes to your cup. The infuser can be microwaved and is dishwasher-friendly — plus, it rests on the rim of your cup and doubles as a fun conservation piece at the office.

9 This Pack Of 16 K-Beauty Sheet Masks With Natural Ingredients Dermal Korea Facial Mask Sheet (16 Masks) $11 Amazon See on Amazon You can use one of these Korean beauty sheet masks every day of the week for two weeks — and you'll still have two masks left over, making this incredible value. Each mask features a different natural key ingredient like aloe vera, cucumber, or snail extract — so you can pick and choose the one you need to serve your skin's needs that day. All have collagen to keep skin plump and refreshed.

10 The Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner For Stairs And Pet Areas Eureka EasyClean Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $50 Amazon See on Amazon Weighing less than 5 pounds, this corded handheld vacuum cleaner is the perfect tool to suck up dust, dirt, and debris from stairs, carpets, kitchen counters, and pet areas. It has a 20-foot power cord and can be cleaned easily by emptying its dust canister.

11 These Versatile Eyeshadow Shades In Shimmer And Matte Finishes Lamora Eyeshadow Makeup Palette $12 Amazon See on Amazon Big-name eyeshadow palettes that cost a lot of money aren't the one eye makeup game in town. This cult-favorite eyeshadow palette has won over fans because it includes a variety of highly-pigmented shimmery and matte neutral shades — and some universal shades like toned-down browns, pinks, grays, and even blues.

12 An Egg Lover's New Favorite Cooking Gadget For Fool-Proof Hard-Boiled, Poached Eggs & Omelettes Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $19 Amazon See on Amazon Love eggs, but hate standing by the stove to ensure they don't under- or over-cook? Set the timer on this egg cooker and do something else while it is hard at work churning out perfectly cooked hard- and soft-boiled eggs in minutes. The gadget also includes a poaching tray and a tray for omelets.

13 This Comforting LED Night Light For Your Toilet LumiLux Toilet Bowl Night Light $15 Amazon See on Amazon The next time your gift recipient has to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, this motion-sensor toilet bowl night light will light up in one of 16 soothing colors to make the trek more comfortable on sleepy eyes. The light attaches and sits to the side of bowls, and includes an adjustable dimmer.

14 The Quality 14-Piece Knife Set That Comes In An Acrylic Stand To Save Space Stone Boomer Knife Set $40 Amazon See on Amazon This quality set of stainless steel knives comes with 14 pieces, including steak knives, a scissor, and a sharpener. But what truly makes it stand apart — aside from its reasonable price — is its unique transparent acrylic stand, which takes up less counter space than most butcher blocks, and allows you to see all of your knives at once.

15 A Smooth Silk Eye Mask That Won't Pinch Your Skin Alaska Bear Silk Sleep Mask $8 Amazon See on Amazon Cancel out light and sleep more soundly with the help of this silk sleep mask, designed with 100 percent mulberry silk on both sides. The comfortable mask has an adjustable strap and won't pinch your nose or eyes — according to many of the more than 10,000 reviewers that have take time to wax poetic about this mask.

16 This Extra Big Rice Cooker With Options For Different Types Of Rice Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cooking white rice, brown rice, or minute rice, this rice cooker perfectly preps each type with the touch of a button. This cooker is so large it yields up to 20 cups of cooked rice — and it even doubles as a food steamer (it comes with a steam tray so you can cook up veggies or meats at the same time).

17 An Indoor Security System That You Can Monitor With Your Phone TENVIS HD IP Camera $37 Amazon See on Amazon Check in on your home from anywhere with this dome camera indoor surveillance system, which includes a motion detector, night vision, a built-in microphone, and 360-degree coverage. Mount the camera on your ceiling or wall and set it to send your phone live updates.

19 The Most Comfy Seamless Sports Bra With Removable Padding FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras (S-XXL) $10 Amazon See on Amazon What could be better than giving someone the gift of good health — in the form of a super comfortable, soft racerback sports bra that will inspire them to work out even harder? This moisture-wicking sports bra is seamless, features removable padding, and comes in colors like blue, rose, and green.

20 A Money-Saving Towel That Cleans Any Surface With Just Water Life Miracle Nano Towels $25 Amazon See on Amazon Clean pretty much any surface in your home with this eco-friendly nano towel, which is activated with water and doesn't require a single chemical-laden cleaning product to pick up dust and dirt. The reusable towel is made with a special Nanolon fiber, and will save you a bundle on paper towels.

21 This Plush Pillow Stand For Your Tablet IPevo PadPillow Stand $22 Amazon See on Amazon Relax with your iPad or tablet resting securely on this plush pillow tablet stand, which is made from denim cotton and has a removable and washable cover. The stand can fold out to provide space for a wireless keyboard, and it comes in five colors.

22 A Bold Line Of Liquid Matte Lipsticks That Stay On Your Lips For Hours Lime Crime Liquid Matte Lipstick $22 Amazon See on Amazon This line of liquid matte lipstick is a favorite among beauty lovers and it's easy to see why: you can choose among 34 bold and richly-pigmented shades, and one application stays on your lips for hours. Better yet: this lipstick is never drying and won't transfer to glasses and napkins — and it's cruelty-free.

23 An Intensely Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Dry Skin Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum $15 Amazon See on Amazon Got a friend who is always complaining about dry, tight, itchy skin? Gift them this vegan hyaluronic acid serum, which holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water and instantly softens, plumps up, and hydrates skin without added dyes, fragrances, or fillers.

25 This Fun Electric Milk Frother That Turns Hot Or Cold Drinks Into Foamy Treats Secura Automatic Electric Milk Frother And Warmer $37 Amazon See on Amazon The best gifts for home cooks are the unexpected ones they might not treat themselves to — like this electric milk frother and warmer that turns ordinary hot beverages into delightful lattes, cappuccinos, and other foamy treats. This gadget can make hot or cold milk foam, and is made from quality stainless steel.

26 A Therapeutic Foot Massager Roller For Achy, Tired Feet TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $19 Amazon See on Amazon Pull out this foot massager roller anytime you experience foot pain or discomfort and it instantly improves circulation and targets trigger points to relieve aches associated with foot fatigue or conditions like plantar fasciitis. The roller is made from quality wood, and is designed with an arch that resembles your foot for a more comfortable, effective massage experience.

27 These Nutrient-Dense Hair Vitamins For Hair Growth And Stronger Nails SugarBearHair Vitamins (60 Count) $32 Amazon See on Amazon These vegetarian hair vitamins consist of a blend of nourishing vitamins and minerals that are known for strengthening hair and promoting hair growth. Each gummy bear vitamin contains biotin, vitamin B12, folic acid, zinc, and other nutrients — and some reviewers say these have helped with new hair growth and stronger nails.

28 The Modern Sweeper That Works On Both Floors And Carpets Bissell Carpet and Floor Sweeper $27 Amazon See on Amazon Consider this carpet and floor sweeper a contemporary take on your old broom and dustpan. Use it to quickly pick up debris and pet hair on a daily basis, and then simply empty out the waste in a trash bin. With no plugs or electricity required, it's almost exactly like a traditional broom — but far more versatile and efficient.

29 This Two-In-One Heated Straightening Brush With Anti-Scald Bristles Apalus Mini Hair Straightening Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon This ceramic brush detangles and straightens in one pass — and does so while protecting hair from damage. It heats up in 90 seconds, and goes up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. It even has automatic shut-off for extra peace of mind.

30 An Aluminum Laptop Desk That Prevents Neck And Back Strain Executive Office Solutions Laptop Desk $40 Amazon See on Amazon Raise up your laptop so that it's positioned comfortably and won't cause neck or back strain with the help of this portable laptop desk. The aluminum tray can be angled in a multitude of ways, and turns any workspace into a comfortable standing desk.

31 These Antibacterial Compression Socks That Boost Circulation Physix Gear Compression Socks $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a runner, spend all day on your feet at work, or are constantly on long flights, these knee-length compression socks will support your legs and feet by boosting circulation — and reduce aches and pains associated with fatigue. They're naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking, and come in a variety of colors.

32 A Set Of Camera Lenses For Your Phone For More Professional Photos AMIR Smartphone Lenses $12 Amazon See on Amazon Turn your smartphone into a professional camera with the help of these three lenses: a wide angle lens, fisheye lens, and macro lens. Each lens attaches to your phone and will create crisper, more detailed photos from different perspectives.

33 An Eco-Friendly Set Of Bamboo Bedsheets That Are Paradise For Allergy Sufferers Zen Bamboo Luxury Bedsheets $31 Amazon See on Amazon If you suffer from allergies, these hypoallergenic bamboo bedsheets are comforting and comfortable relief. Made from 40 percent rayon derived from bamboo and 60 percent soft, wrinkle-resistant microfiber, these sheets are also an eco-friendly and breathable alternative to other fabrics. They come in 12 colors and five mattress sizes.

34 The Heated Massage Pillow That You Can Use Anywhere For Back And Neck Relief Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager $40 Amazon See on Amazon Got a tight neck or back and not sure how you're going to make it through the workday? This heated massage pillow is the answer: it provides a deep-kneading Shiatsu massage and can be discreetly positioned behind your neck, back, or head anywhere — even at work or while driving in your car.

35 This Rotating Oven To Make Pizza And Baked Goodies Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven $42 Amazon See on Amazon Give your conventional oven the night off and make delicious pizzas, cookies, and other baked goods right on this countertop rotating oven, which has top and bottom heating and continuously turns for even cooking. The oven comes with a non-stick pan that you can remove, use for serving food, and wash.

36 An Award-Winning Body Lotion For Dry And Damaged Skin Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion $18 Amazon See on Amazon This therapeutic body lotion is moisturizing and effective for anyone, but is especially useful for anyone with sensitive skin. Its nourishing ingredients, including macadamia nut and promega-7, banish flakes and dryness and repair damaged skin.

37 A Brilliant Lunch Container That Plugs In To Heat Up Meals Crock-Pot Food Warmer $25 Amazon See on Amazon This 20-ounce crock-pot food warmer is the only portable lunch container you need in your life — because it's also one that you can plug in to reheat your meal. The warmer has a spill-proof lid with a handle, and comes in four colors.

38 The Most Popular Healing Essential Oils In One Set Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Essential Oils (Set of 8) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you present these essential oils as a gift to aromatherapy newbies or seasoned oil experts, they will be appreciated. The set of eight therapeutic grade oils consists of the most popular and widely used oils: lavender, lemongrass, tea tree, eucalyptus, orange, peppermint, rosemary, and frankincense. All can be used on the body with a carrier oil or in a diffuser.

39 This Roomy Double Hammock For Nature Enthusiasts Winner Outfitters Double Hammock $27 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more relaxing than a hammock — and this top-rated choice is one that can fit up to 500 pounds, and takes just a few minutes to set up. The double hammock is made from weather-proof nylon, comes in four colors, and reviewers agree that it's both lightweight and durable.

40 An Electric Toothbrush With Sonic Technology And A Built-In Timer Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush $20 Amazon See on Amazon That friend who is always reminding you to go to the dentist will flip over this electric toothbrush, which relies on sonic technology to remove two times more plague than traditional toothbrushes. The rechargeable toothbrush even has a built-in two-minute timer to let you know when you've brushed enough.

42 A Super Sharp Zester And Grater For Cheese And Citrus Microplane Classic Zester/Grater $12 Amazon See on Amazon Rely on this stainless steel zester and grater to add zests of citrus, ginger, grated cheese, nutmeg, and more to recipes. This dishwasher-safe grater is extremely sharp and preps food quickly and efficiently.

43 The Exfoliating Body Scrub Treatment Made With Organic Coffee Arabica Coffee Scrub $15 Amazon See on Amazon Slough away dead skin cells and reveal healthier and smoother skin with this coffee scrub, which can be used on the body and face. The exfoliating scrub contains a wealth of natural ingredients like organic Kona coffee, Dead Sea salt, and organic grapeseed oil.

44 This Universal Electronics Travel Case For Tech-Minded Travelers AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case $12 Amazon See on Amazon Got a tech-minded friend who spends countless hours at airports? Make travel more practical with this universal travel case for small electronic equipment and accessories — it has a tough EVA-plastic cover and mesh pockets, and is perfect for storing tablets, phones, and charging cables.

45 A Wind-Proof Umbrella With A Double Canopy EEZ-Y Umbrella $23 Amazon See on Amazon Not all umbrellas are created equal, and far too many break on windy days. But this wind-proof umbrella is a different breed — it's designed with a vented double canopy that can withstand extreme weather without flipping inside out and leaving you drenched. It comes in eight fun colors and prints, including polka dot.

46 This Painless Hair Remover That Resembles A Tube Of Lipstick Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you choose to remove hair and peach fuzz from your face or body, it doesn't get much easier than this painless hair remover, which is much safer than a razor blade and less likely to leave you with cuts and razor burn. The hair remover is packaged to resemble a sleek tube of lipstick that you can carry in your purse or bag.

47 A Cooling Laptop Pad With Built-In Fans Cooler Master Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad $40 Amazon See on Amazon This laptop cooling pad isn't just a gift for your techie or gaming friend — it's a gift for their laptop or notebook. The pad was designed with three built-in fans that cool down a laptop's heat zones and help prolong its battery life. And the pad itself is super comfortable to use and doubles as a laptop carrying case with a handle strap.

48 An Orthopedic Seat Cushion Made From Supportive Memory Foam Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion $33 Amazon See on Amazon Transform every seat — from car seats to hard sofas and office chairs — into a plush and comfortable one with this memory foam seat cushion. The cushion actually responds to the heat of pressure from your body and better conforms to it. It has a removable, washable cover and gel grips underneath to keep it in place.

49 The Roomy Handbag Organizer With 12 Pockets So That You Never Lose Your Keys Again Periea Handbag Organizer $8 Amazon See on Amazon Never lose your keys or phone in the vast darkness of your bag again — this handbag organizer has 12 interior and exterior mesh compartments (including two zippered compartments) that provide plenty of room for every essential you take with you. The organizer comes in 25 colors and three sizes (small, medium, and large).

50 This Waterproof Shower Speaker For A More Relaxing Bath iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike some shower speakers, this one can actually be submerged in water up to 3 feet and keep ticking. The wireless speaker connects to Bluetooth devices and provides up to 10 hours of continuous music, audiobook, or radio play.

51 These Muscle-Building Resistance Bands In A Variety Of Weights Bodylastics Resistance Bands (6 Bands) $40 Amazon See on Amazon You don't need cumbersome weights to build muscle — these stackable resistance bands come with six bands that vary from 3 to 23 pounds, as well as a carrying bag and anchors. They are simple to store and can be incorporated into various workouts like pilates and yoga.

52 A Self-Help Book That Reminds You To Be Your 'Badass' Self You Are A Badass $10 Amazon See on Amazon Got a friend who could use a little motivational kick in the pants to remind themselves of how badass they truly are? This New York Times bestselling self-help book is a favorite because it does just that — with a healthy dose of humor and wisdom thrown in for good measure.

54 An Ice Tray That Creates Bigger Sphere-Shaped Ice Cubes Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you've got a mixologist on your gift list, this sphere ice mold is the perfect present: a tray that delivers even bigger, 2.5-inch sphere ice cubes that take longer to melt and won't dilute drinks. Use the trays with plain water or experiment by filling them with fruit juice, citrus, or other ingredients to jazz up cocktails.

55 The Team-Building Party Game That Turns You Into A Spymaster Codenames $15 Amazon See on Amazon Gather up to eight of your best friends and play Codenames, a game in which two teams compete to find their secret agents. Teams have to work cooperatively to succeed and — win or lose — everyone will have a blast trying to master this popular party game.

56 An Electric Handheld Massager For All-Over Relief Wahl Handheld Electric Massager $27 Amazon See on Amazon A full-body deep massage is just one attachment away when you gift someone this handheld electric massager, which includes four attachments to target every area of your body — from your scalp to your feet. The massager has adjustable speed settings and includes a deep muscle attachment, raised bump, accu-point, and a four-finger flexed attachment.

58 A Multi-Tasking Cast Iron Pot With A Lid That Doubles As A Skillet Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker $35 Amazon See on Amazon You'll pull out this cast iron combo cooker over and over again to prepare everything from omelettes to baked bread. The pre-seasoned 3.2-quart pan is a Dutch oven, skillet, and fryer — one that comes with a lid that doubles as a shallow skillet or griddle. So you're actually gifting someone two great pieces of cookware in one.

59 The Most Versatile Translucent Powder To Set Makeup Or Take The Place Of Foundation Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 Amazon See on Amazon It's unusual for a translucent face powder to inspire so many to write glowing reviews about it — but this one is a superstar. The powder has earned countless fans because it is truly lightweight and does an excellent job of setting your makeup, but it also serves as the only layer of makeup you'll need on days when you'd rather skip foundation. It comes in six colors to suit all skin tones.

60 A Supportive Contour Pillow Made From Memory Foam Sleep Innovations Memory Foam Contour Pillow $24 Amazon See on Amazon Support your neck, head, and shoulders with this comfy memory foam contour pillow, which comes with a removable cotton cover. The pillow features two levels of contour — one high and one low — so you can pick and choose the level of support you need that night.

61 An Easy-To-Clean Quesadilla Maker For Fun Dinners Hamilton Beach Quesadilla Maker $18 Amazon See on Amazon What's more fun than a quesadilla dinner party? There's no need to break out two pans when you have this quesadilla maker, which has a non-stick and easy-to-clean surface and makes six wedges at a time. The locking lid ensures all cheesy goodness stays within the device, and doesn't spill out on countertops.

62 This Kinder, Gentler Sunrise Alarm Clock For Early Birds Amir Sunrise Alarm Clock $33 Amazon See on Amazon Waking up at the crack of dawn is a lot less dreadful when this sunrise alarm clock gradually introduces light into your room, simulating an actual sunrise. The clock features a dimmable night light, a choice of several light colors to set the mood, and five natural sounds like waves and a thunderstorm to help you sleep.

63 An Interactive Baby Monkey That Fits On Your Finger Fingerlings $15 Amazon See on Amazon Proving they're still the hottest toy around, Fingerlings continue to dominate gift lists because they react to sounds and motions by doing cute things like blinking their eyes and giving you kisses. No matter which of the six colored Fingerlings you choose, you can't make a mistake — they're all so darn cute.

64 A Belgian Waffle Maker That Flips Easily And Without Making A Mess Presto Ceramic Belgian Waffle Maker $39 Amazon See on Amazon This Belgian waffle maker couldn't be easier to use — pour the batter onto the thick, non-stick plate, close the lid, and rotate it to flip for even cooking. The waffler maker has a built-in timer that lets you know when your delicious, fluffy waffles are ready.

66 The Hemp Seed Oil Body Moisturizer That Protects Skin Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer $12 Amazon See on Amazon Protect your body from drying elements and environmental pollutants and repair damaged skin with this hemp seed oil body lotion, which is vegan and free of parabens and gluten. The lotion is rich in hydrating shea butter and ginseng and doesn't have THC, just the soothing elements of themp plant. Its fragrance is a calming combo of banana and florals.

68 An Organic Coffee So Strong It Has A Skull And Cross Mascot Death Wish Ground Coffee $20 Amazon See on Amazon When you choose to use a skull and cross mascot on your packaging, you better be prepared to deliver one strong coffee — and this organic, fair-trade coffee brand does not disappoint. The dark roast brew is described by reviewers as the one coffee that will rev your engine so much, you'll find yourself flying through the morning. Some even warn to introduce this coffee into your life slowly — it's that hardcore.

69 The Copper-Insulated Water Bottle That Comes With Two Lids Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle $12 Amazon See on Amazon Snag one of these water bottles in one of eight sizes and 24 colors and benefit from its amazing design: it's vacuum-sealed with two layers of copper insulation that keep cold drinks colder for longer and hot beverages toasty and warm for hours. The bottle comes with two lids: a secure stainless steel lid, and a flip lid that's perfect for on-the-go drinks.

70 These Waterproof Fairy Lights That Can Change Color GDEALER Fairy Lights $20 Amazon See on Amazon Wrap these flexible fairy lights around trees, bushes, or household objects and make everything more festive. The waterproof LED lights have a remote control that works within 16 feet of the lights — and can be used to select one of 16 light colors or to set a timer for lights to turn off.

71 An Efficient Electric Kettle That Glows Brightly When It's On Mueller Electric Kettle $30 Amazon See on Amazon Make tea, instant coffee, or oatmeal in seconds with this electric kettle, which is designed from scratch-proof Borosilicate glass, can hold up to 1.8 liters of water, and features a bright LED light to let you know it's at work. Once your water is boiled, the kettle automatically shuts off after 30 seconds for safety purposes.

72 This Intuitive Remote That Unlocks Thousands Of Channels And Apps Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 Amazon See on Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick works with Alexa, and gives your favorite movie and TV buff access to thousands of popular channels and apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Now. The remote is simple to use and can also be used to stream music.