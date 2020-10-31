74 Things Under $30 That Work Unbelievably Well

It may have taken me weeks of practice, but I've finally gotten into the habit of saving more than I'm spending every month. How is that possible? Well, it definitely helps that I'm not including rent in those numbers. But I've also become really good at only spending money on all the useful products on Amazon — and ideally, anything I buy is always less than $30.

But if that seems a little restrictive, don't worry — the selection on Amazon is so endless that you can find practically anything at an affordable price. For instance, take the Bluetooth headphones I've included here. Not only are they covered in soft fabric so that you can sleep in them, but they also double as a sleep mask if you pull them down over your eyes. And because they only cost $23, you don't have to worry about breaking the bank once you breeze on through checkout. The same goes for the exfoliating body brush, solar-powered external battery, and even the pillowcases made from skin-friendly satin.

It probably goes without saying, but the 75 brilliant products I've gathered for you here are all more than worth their $30-or-less price tag — so what are you waiting for? Those headphones are as soft as I made them sound, and I think I can even hear them asking to be put in your cart.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Body Brush That Helps Prevent Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon | $10 See On Amazon If you're trying to get your skin feeling as silky-smooth as possible, this body brush is an absolute must-have. Not only does it exfoliate away old skin, but it also helps prevent ingrown hairs as well as razor bumps. Use it on your arms and legs, or even on your face and neck.

2. A Vegetable Chopper With A Collection Bin Underneath Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon | $27 See On Amazon With super-sharp blades made from stainless steel, this veggie chopper makes quick work of slicing and dicing your ingredients. The collection bin underneath holds all your prepared veggies to help reduce mess, and each order comes with seven interchangeable blades for cutting everything from thin noodles to wide ribbons.

3. This Sink Shelf That Doubles As A Miniature Strainer INTOLIVES Kitchen Drain Shelf Amazon | $7 See On Amazon Just stick this shelf into the corner of your sink, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to store scrubbers, soap, and more. The ventilation holes on the bottom allow water to drain to help prevent bacterial growth — but the best part? You can even use it as a miniature strainer instead.

4. An External Battery That's Powered By The Sun YELOMIN Phone Solar Charger Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Whether you're relaxing at the beach or hiking in the mountains, this external battery will keep your devices powered. Unlike other batteries, this one features a solar panel that lets you charge it up while you're on the go, and there's even a built-in flashlight — just in case.

5. This Foot Peel That Leaves Your Skin Feeling So, So Soft BEALLUZ Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Just pop this foot peel on for about an hour, and then sit back and watch as your feet shed away layers of old skin over the course of the next week. There's no scrubbing, peeling, or filing required, and many reviewers raved about how the process is completely painless.

6. A Peeling Liquid For Tough Calluses & Dry Spots TONYMOLY Shiny Foot Super Peeling Liquid Amazon | $13.50 See On Amazon Formulated with peppermint extract as well as argan oil, this peeling liquid is great for tough calluses and dry spots anywhere on your feet. The added lavender extract helps soothe any irritated patches of skin, and most reviewers saw results after just one week.

7. This Food Scale That Comes In Tons Of Colors Ozeri Multifunction Kitchen Food Scale Amazon | $14 See On Amazon Most food scales come in boring colors, whereas this one is available in seven different fun shades: lime, red, teal, and more. The LCD screen features large, easy-to-read numbers — and it's able to measure up to 11 pounds. Unlike other scales, this one also comes with two AAA batteries.

8. A Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags For Your Delicate Garments Laundry Science Bra Wash Bags (Set of 3) Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Tired of finding your bras tangled with the rest of your clothes after a trip through the dryer? Be sure to check out these mesh laundry bags. They'll keep your delicate bras separate from the rest of your wash, and the plastic frame will help maintain the cup shape.

9. The Tool That Helps You Hang Pictures Evenly JAZIPO Picture Hanging Tool Amazon | $11 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on a level, tape measure, and nails, why not simplify your shopping list and grab this picture hanging tool? It features a built-in level to ensure your pictures are hung evenly, and each order also comes with more than 100 nails for hanging.

10. A Wireless Charger That Works With Smartphones & AirPods Yootech Wireless Phone Charger Amazon | $17 See On Amazon Whether your smartphone needs some power or your AirPods have finally run out of battery, this wireless charger can help. You don't even need to take your case off — just lay any Qi-enabled phone on top and it'll start to power up. It's even made from durable ABS material.

11. This Cold Brew Coffee Maker With A Reusable Filter Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon | $21 See On Amazon Buying cold brew from the store quickly adds up, so why not save yourself some money by making it at home? This BPA-free cold brew container features an airtight lid to help keep your coffee fresh, and the filter is reusable for future use. It's also great for iced tea.

12. A Hanging Organizer That Adds Shelves To Your Closet StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon | $28 See On Amazon When you've finally filled all the shelves in your closet, you can easily add a few more with this hanging organizer. It's made from sturdy fabric that can easily support up to 40 pounds — and it's perfect for everything from handbags to sweaters.

13. These Pillowcases Made From Hair-Friendly Satin Love's Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Since satin produces less friction than cotton, these satin pillowcases can help reduce morning bedhead and frizz. They're also wrinkle-free so that they always look good sitting on your bed, and the envelope closure helps keep your pillows from sliding out. Choose from more than 12 rich shades, including teal, red, purple, and more.

14. A Miniature Humidifier You Can Use Nearly Anywhere LoiStu USB Humidifier Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Unlike traditional humidifiers, this miniature one is powered via USB so that you can use it practically anywhere — from hotel rooms to your car. It runs at an ultra-quiet level so you can easily relax while it works, and the water tank holds up to 12 hours' worth of water.

15. This Silicon Ice Mold That Also Works As An Ice Bucket LAO XUE Ice Bucket Amazon | $11 See On Amazon Plastic ice cube trays can easily crack after just a few freezes — but this ice maker bucket is made from flexible, durable silicone. Once your ice cubes are frozen, just squeeze the sides to pop them loose. And then, place the cover on top to keep them from spilling out until you need them.

16. A Sleep Mask Made From 100% Mulberry Silk JAZZNAP Silk Sleep Mask Amazon | $4 See On Amazon Some sleep masks leave your face feeling hot and stuffy — but not this one. Not only is it made from breathable mulberry silk, but the band is also adjustable so that you can choose how tightly it fits around your head. Keep it with you while you're traveling, or even use it to sleep in late on the weekends.

17. These Compression Socks That Are Must-Haves For Flying Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks Amazon | $15 See On Amazon I always make sure to wear these compression socks whenever I'm flying, as the compressive fabric helps keep my legs from growing sore while I'm sitting. They're also moisture-wicking and can even help stimulate blood flow to your muscles — perfect for exercising.

18. A Weighted Stand For Smartphones & Tablets LISEN Cell Phone Stand Amazon | $14 See On Amazon You don't have to balance your screen in your lap while you're watching videos — just pop it onto this mount. The base is weighted to keep it from toppling over, and the bottom is non-slip for added security. But the best part? Both height and angle are adjustable depending on how you're seated.

19. This Collapsible Laundry Basket That Takes Up Hardly Any Storage Space SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket Amazon | $27 See On Amazon Unlike regular laundry baskets, this one collapses down so that it's easy to stash away once you're done using it. The comfort-grip handles make it easy to transport all around your home, and you can even use it as an ice tub for canned drinks during tailgates or parties.

20. A Pair Of Toe Separators That Can Help Alleviate Pain Yoga Toes Gel Toe Stretcher Amazon | $30 See On Amazon Bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis — you name a foot ailment, and these toe separators can probably help. They're made from medical-grade gel that's completely BPA-free, and you can stretch them to fit your feet since one size is made to fit most.

21. The Pink Drying Lotion That Tackles Stubborn Blemishes Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl Oz Amazon | $17 See On Amazon Got a stubborn blemish that's popped up out of nowhere? Just give it a few dabs of this drying lotion right before bedtime. It'll work to dry out your blemish while you sleep so that it lies flat — and it's formulated to be suitable for all types of skin.

22. A Spray That Keeps Your Glasses From Fogging Up Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray Amazon | $11 See On Amazon Hypoallergenic as well as safe for all types of non AR-coated lenses, this spray is a must-have if you're tired of your glasses fogging up. Simply give your glasses a few spritzes, then let them dry for about one minute. And because each bottle comes with about 400 uses, you can rest assured that a little goes a long way.

23. This Bag That Lets You Dry Your Sneakers Quietly Smart Design Sneaker Dryer & Wash Bag Amazon | $7 See On Amazon Attach this mesh bag to your dryer door, and you'll be able to dry your sneakers without having to listen to them tumble through a cycle. The elastic bands make it easy to attach it to the door, and the zipper closure ensures that they stay put without falling out.

24. An Outlet Plate With A Built-In Night Light SnapPower Outlet Plate with LED Light Amazon | $18 See On Amazon Illuminate dark hallways at night with these LED outlet plates. Installation is super simple: Just snap it on and you're ready to go. Using them is an easy way to free up an outlet from a regular plug-in night light.

25. The Lightweight Setting Powder With Over 30,000 Positive Reviews Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon | $6 See On Amazon More than 30,000 four- and five-star reviewers agree that this loose setting powder delivers a smooth finish to their complexion. It's lightweight to prevent that caked-on look, yet provides full coverage that lasts all day long. Choose from eight skin tones, including translucent, neutral, beige, and others.

26. A Pack Of Reusable Dishcloths That Are Eco-Friendly Swedish Wholesale Sponge Cloths Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Made from a blend of sustainable cellulose and renewable cotton, these dishcloths are an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful paper towels. Each order comes with 10 in varying colors, and they're perfect for tasks all around the house — from cleaning dishes to scrubbing showers.

27. This Set Of Baking Mats Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone KPKitchen Silicone Baking Mats Set Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Made from food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, this set of baking mats is a cost-effective alternative to parchment paper and baking sprays. You can also use them to roll out pastries since they're flexible, and each one is non-stick so that cleanup is easy.

28. A Set Of Pens For Color Coding Your Notes iBayam Journal Planner Pens Amazon | $8 See On Amazon Sometimes it's just easier to stay organized when your notes are color-coded — so why not grab this set of colored pens? The fine tips glide smoothly across sticky notes and planners. Plus, they also work great for outlining as well as sketching doodles.

29. The Device That Cooks Delicious Eggs In Minutes Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Don't dirty up your stove cooking breakfast — just make yourself a batch of delicious eggs using this cooker. It's able to cook hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, as well as scrambled eggs. And because it only weighs 1 pound, it's particularly great for cramped kitchens or dorm rooms.

30. A Dashboard Phone Mount To Help You Navigate While Driving FITFORT Cell Phone Holder for Car Amazon | $12 See On Amazon By popping your smartphone into this dashboard mount, you'll easily be able to follow your GPS navigation without having to take your eyes off the road to look down at the screen. It's compatible with nearly any type of smartphone, and many reviewers raved about how it's "easy to install."

31. This Book Light That's Completely Hands-Free LEDGLE LED Book Light Amazon | $12 See On Amazon It only takes a little over two hours for this book light's rechargeable battery to power up, but it's able to provide up to 20 hours of illumination. The brightness is adjustable up to four levels, and the flexible arms are made with a combination of durable steel and soft, high-quality silicone.

32. A Soft Makeup Eraser That Only Needs Water To Work The Original MakeUp Eraser AmaZon | $20 See On Amazon You don't need any cleansing serums or soaps to wash away your makeup with this eraser — just get it damp with water and it'll be ready to go. It's suitable for sensitive skin, as well as effective on waterproof mascara, eyeliner, lipstick, and more.

33. The Juicer That Squeezes Out Every Last Drop Of Citrus BLACK+DECKER Citrus Juicer (32oz) Amazon | $18 See On Amazon Why drink boxed juice when you can make yourself a fresh glass with this juicer? The drip-free pour spout helps keep your kitchen clean once you're ready to serve, and you can even adjust how much pulp gets through using the built-in strainer on the inside.

34. A Personal Water Filter That Cleans Up To 1,000 Gallons LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon | $18 See On Amazon Whether you're stocking an emergency kit or out hiking for the day, this personal water filter is always a good tool to keep with you. Unlike other filters, this one doesn't require any iodine. Just insert it into your preferred water source, and then take sips like you would a regular straw.

35. This Reusable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank KARECEL Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Got cold hands and an uncharged phone? That's not a problem when you own this rechargeable hand warmer. Adjust the temperature up to three levels depending on how freezing your hands are — and if your phone happens to need a charge, simply plug it in via USB for a power-up.

36. A Palette With 16 Super-Pigmented Eyeshadows Lamora Eyeshadow Makeup Palette Amazon | $14 See On Amazon In my opinion, highly pigmented makeup appears to stay on your skin longer — and the colors in this palette are no exception. Choose from nude, matte, and natural bronze shades that compliment nearly any outfit. At less than $15 for 16 different shades, you truly can't beat the price.

37. The Ab Roller That Comes With A Squishy Knee Pad BODYMATE Abdominal Exercise Roller Amazon | $13 See On Amazon Don't have enough time to hit the gym? Give your abs a workout in the comfort of your own home with this roller. It comes with a soft pad to keep your knees comfortable as you glide back and forth — and it's even portable enough to take with you while traveling.

38. A Smart Home Camera That's Compatible With Alexa Wyze Cam Smart HD Indoor Camera Amazon | $26 See On Amazon Give yourself some extra peace of mind while you're away from home with this smart camera. Upon detecting movement in your home it'll automatically record a 12-second clip that saves to the cloud for safekeeping. And because it's compatible with Alexa or Google Home, you can even control it using voice commands.

39. This Compact Iron That's Perfect For Traveling Steamfast Mini Steam Iron Amazon | $20 See On Amazon I've never opened my suitcase to find crisp clothes, which is why I always bring a compact iron like this one with me whenever I'm traveling. The dual voltage means it'll work nearly anywhere in the world, and it only takes about 15 seconds to heat up — no patience necessary.

40. A Pair Of Gloves That Help Protect Your Hands From Cuts NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Stronger than leather as well as 100% food-safe, these cut-resistant gloves are must-haves for anyone who has a habit of nicking themselves while preparing meals. Both gloves are ambidextrous, so it doesn't matter what hand you put them on — and they're available in two colors: grey or green. Available sizes: Small - Large

41. The Clay Mask That Bubbles Up To Detoxify Your Pores Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Whether your pores are clogged or a few blackheads have popped up, this clay mask can help. Not only does it detoxify your pores, but it's also carbonated so that you can feel the bubbles cleansing deep into your complexion.

42. A Pair Of Comfy Bluetooth Headphones You Can Sleep In Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Enjoy falling asleep while you listen to music? These Bluetooth headphones are enveloped in soft fabric that won't leave your ears feeling uncomfortable while you snooze. The battery lasts for up to eight hours, and they even double as an eye mask to block out light.

43. This Knife Made From Sharp Stainless Steel Prodyne Multi-Use Knife Amazon | $15 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, the gaps throughout this knife allow it to glide through fruits and vegetables with less friction than regular blades. The handle is riveted so that the blade won't work itself loose, and many reviewers raved about how it "works great."

44. A Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp WAKISAKI Scalp Massager (2 Pack) Amazon | $6 See On Amazon Since the bristles are made from soft silicone, this shampoo brush gives your scalp a massage while simultaneously cleansing away dirt and grime. It's designed to work on all types of hair, and the handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip in the shower.

45. These Golden Dish Scrubbers That Are Effective & Decorative SPONGENATOR Kitchen Scrubbing Sponges Amazon | $9 See On Amazon When you want your scrubbers to look as good as the rest of your home, these gold ones are a must-have. The golden hue adds a splash of color to any kitchen, and they're suitable to use on non-stick cookware. Plus, once they get dirty, you can even toss them into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

46. A Pair Of Rechargeable Lights You Can Use For Anything Sinvitron Rechargeable Emergency Lights Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Emergencies, power outages, trips to the bathroom at night — you name it, and these rechargeable lights can help illuminate the way. The battery lasts for up to 16 hours in night light mode, and there's even a built-in motion sensor to help preserve the power when no one is around.

47. The Dermaplaner Razors Made To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair Mudder Eyebrow Razor Amazon | $10 See On Amazon If you'd rather avoid using serums and creams to get rid of unwanted facial hair, these dermaplaner razors are great alternatives. The blades are made from stainless steel, and they're perfect for touching up your eyebrows between trips to the salon.

48. A Floor Sweeper That Works On Carpet & Hardwood Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet and Floor Sweeper Amazon | $29 See On Amazon Effortlessly move from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets when you're cleaning with this sweeper from Bissell. Lightweight and completely PVC-free, it's ideal for quick cleanups (like pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and other dry messes). And since there's no electricity needed, you can easily maneuver it around your home without having to mess with a power cable.

49. The Smartphone Gripper That Collapses Down Flat Pela Collapsible Grip & Stand for Phones Amazon | $15 See On Amazon Don't want a bulky gripper on your phone? This one is not only collapsible, but you can also use it as a kickstand while watching videos. It's made from 100% compostable parts, and it lies down flat once you're done so that it adds hardly any bulk to your phone.

50. A Discrete Hair Remover That's Completely Painless Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon | $20 See On Amazon A little wary of using sharp blades to remove unwanted hair? This tool keeps your fingers and face guarded from accidental nicks. Simply press it up against your skin, and it'll trim away without any pain whatsoever. The case is discrete in case you want to keep it with you during the day, and it's even hypoallergenic.

51. This Jar Opener That Works On Tons Of Different Lids MEYUEWAL Jar Opener Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Jars, bottle caps, stubborn condiment tops — if you've got a lid that won't pop, this opener can likely help. The silicone grip on the outside keeps your hand from slipping, and it's available in fun colors like green, blue, red, and more.

52. A Pair Of Cages So You Can Finally Wash Your Hats XQXA Hat Washers Amazon | $11 See On Amazon I like to wear hats to the gym when my hair is greasy, and these cages let me wash them afterwards without damaging the brim. They're made from sturdy plastic that helps prevent damage on insides of your machines. Plus, you can use them for kid- as well as adult-sized hats.

53. The Tape That Keeps Your Carpet From Curling Up YYXLIFE Double Sided Carpet Tape Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Don't risk tripping over a curled rug or carpet — just secure it down flat with this double-sided carpet tape. The sticky adhesive works on hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate, and more. Unlike other carpet tapes, this one shouldn't leave behind any gunky residues if you decide to move your rug.

54. A Decorative Key Holder That's Easy To Install TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon | $10 See On Amazon You don't need to drill into your walls to hang up this cloud-shaped key holder; just peel off the adhesive backing and stick it next to your door. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic, and the strong magnets on the inside hold your keys in place until you need them.

55. This Laptop Stand Made From Classy Bamboo MTWhirldy Laptop Stand Amazon | $20 See On Amazon It doesn't matter what kind of laptop you have — this stand is designed to handle any model between 13 and 17 inches. And because it's made from bamboo, it even looks sleek sitting out on your desk. The ventilated design keeps your computer from overheating, and it collapses down for easy storage once you're done working.

56. A Night Light Designed For Your Toilet Bowl LumiLux Toilet Light with Motion Detectio Amazon | $15 See On Amazon You don't have to walk around in the dark on your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night — just let this motion-activated toilet bowl night light guide your way to relief. There are 16 different LED colors to choose from while lighting up your toilet, as well as a rotating carousel mode so you can enjoy them all.

57. The Cleaning Gel That Gets Into Tight Nooks & Crannies ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon | $8 See On Amazon Whether there's dust in your air vents or crumbs in your keyboard, this gel can help. Just squish it into any tight spots where dusters won't fit. It's reusable up until the color turns dark, and many reviewers found the light lemon scent "very pleasant" without being overpowering.

58. A Set Of Packing Cubes To Keep Your Suitcase Organized Dot&Dot Small Packing Cubes Amazon | $17 See On Amazon Trying to get the most out of your suitcase? These packing cubes can help. Not only are they great for keeping your clothes organized — but the mesh panel on the top of each one makes it easy to see what's inside without having to unpack them. Besides, for less than $20 for a four-pack, the price can't be beat.

59. This Armband That Holds Your Phone While You Run ideas4comfort Armband Cell Phone Holder Amazon | $17 See On Amazon Not a fan of running with your phone in your hand? Then make sure to check out this armband. It's made to fit nearly any type of smartphone, and the ergonomic design allows you to easily access your touchscreen without having to pop it out. Choose from colors like black, red, blue, pink, and more.

60. A Bean Bag That Helps Keep Your Wrist From Growing Sore Ergonomic Wrist Rest Bean Bag Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Covered in soft micro-fleece, this bean bag gives your wrist some extra support while you're on the computer in order to help alleviate soreness. It's heavy enough that it stays in place, yet you can easily slide it around if need be. And if it ever gets dirty, simply toss it into the washer and dryer (the bead filling won't be affected).

61. The Night Light That Projects The Auroras Onto Your Ceiling SOAIY Projection LED Night Light Amazon | $30 See On Amazon With three brightness levels as well as a built-in timer, this projector night light makes it easy to set the mood until you drift off to sleep. Each order comes with a remote so that you can control it from afar, and the aurora light show it casts on your ceiling is great for kids.

62. A Pre-Measured Clog Dissolver That Works In Just A Few Minutes Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver, 31 oz Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Don't shell out for an expensive visit from the plumber — just send this clog dissolver down any blocked pipe, then sit back and wait as it works its magic. Most clogs only take a few minutes to clear away, and both sides of the container are pre-measured so that all you have to do is pour.

63. These Chopsticks That Look Like Lightsabers Chop Sabers LightSaber Chopsticks (2 Pairs) Amazon | $18 See On Amazon Add a helping of fun to any meal by using these lightsaber chopsticks instead of forks. Each order comes with batteries included, and they actually light up like real lightsabers. But the best part is that you've got options when it comes to colors: red, green, purple, and more.

64. An Egg Cooker For Quick & Easy Breakfasts Dash Electric Egg Cooker Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Whether you prefer your eggs soft-boiled, hard-boiled, poached, or even scrambled, this rapid cooker can get breakfast on the table in minutes. It's great for compact kitchens and dorms, since it only weighs 1 pound — and it can even cook up to six eggs at once.

65. The Clothing Steamer You Can Take With You Uomeod Portable Steamer Amazon | $24 See On Amazon Just pop this steamer into your suitcase, and you'll be able to freshen up your clothes once you arrive at your destination. And if you're not into traveling, you can still use it to even out wrinkles at home (since, in my opinion, it's easier to use than a traditional iron).

66. A Foot Rest That Helps Keep Your Legs From Growing Sore HOKEKI Foot Rest Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Covered in plush velvet that feels soft against your feet, this foot rest is situated at the ideal height to help keep your legs from growing sore. You can also use it with or without shoes since the cover is washable, or even flip it over if you feel like rocking your feet back and forth.

67. The Tool That Magnifies Your Smartphone Screen Danielll HD Screen Magnifier Amazon | $16 See On Amazon Instead of squinting to watch a video on your tiny smartphone screen, why not pop it into this screen magnifier? It's compatible with any type of smartphone, and it's made from solid wood (not plastic).

68. A USB Hub With Individual Switches For Each Port Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub Amazon | $10 See On Amazon You don't need to unplug (and possibly lose) your devices from this hub once you're done using them. Just flip the corresponding switches off, and this USB hub will instantly disconnect them from your computer. It's perfect for laptops that only have one USB port, and there's no driver necessary for it to work.

69. This Cube-Shaped Power Strip Made With 4 USB Ports BESTEK Power Strip with USB Amazon | $22 See On Amazon Since each outlet on this power strip is on a different side, you won't have to worry about bulky plugs blocking them. It also features four USB ports so that you don't have to go hunting for a power brick when your phone needs a charge, and each order even comes with mounting screws.

70. A Page Holder Made From Chic Cherry Wood Yonor Wooden Book Page Holder Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Not only is this book holder made from gorgeous cherry wood, but it also comes in different sizes depending on how big your fingers are. It's smooth and glossy so that it won't damage your pages if you slide it around — plus, it's even heavy enough for thick books.

71. The Strainer That Stops Debris From Escaping Down Your Pipes Full Circle Sinksational Sink Strainer Amazon | $6 See On Amazon My garbage disposal is always backing up, which is why I bought a sink strainer like this one. The flexible rim creates a seal around the drain so that debris doesn't escape underneath — and the strainer holes are large enough for water, yet small enough to trap food scraps before they clog your pipes.

72. A Container That Keeps Your Onions Fresh For Later Hutzler Onion Saver Amazon | $5 See On Amazon Sliced onions spoil quickly, and their smell can linger your fridge — unless you keep them in this onion saver, that is. Not only does it keep that onion smell contained, but it's also completely BPA-free and easy to spot in your fridge.

73. This Dry-Erase Calendar That Sticks To Your Fridge Volcanics Magnetic Caledar Amazon | $8 See On Amazon Stick this magnetic calendar onto your fridge, whiteboard, or even onto a blackboard to help you keep track of your busy schedule. It's stain-resistant to help prevent your dry-erase markers from leaving permanent streaks, and many reviewers commented about how it's "great quality."