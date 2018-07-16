If your family has recently grown, then you know just how much stuff babies can go through in a short amount of time. For such tiny people, they can require a lot of things. So that's why the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals for new parents are such a welcome addition. You can stock up on all sorts of stuff for your new baby at tremendous discounts.

A global, one-day shopping event, Amazon Prime Day offers special discounts to people members of Amazon Prime, and sometimes the discounts are pretty great. Everything from electronics to everyday necessities often go on sale, which means it's a wonderful opportunity for parents to stock up on everything they need to care for their little one.

But if you're a new parent, then you probably don't have the time or energy to scroll through every single posting on the retailer giant's website. So here is a carefully curated list of the best deals for parents on Amazon Prime Day that will benefit you and your new baby the most. Safety gear, monitors, and many other baby essentials are listed here for your benefit. So put that Prime membership to use for something other than two-day shipping and treat your baby today.

1 Car Seat $192 Amazon Regularly retailing for $240, this car seat is 20 percent off on Amazon Prime Day. The rear-facing seat offers superior side impact protection as well as fabrics that remove for easy cleaning. Buy Now

2 Baby Bottles $21 Amazon Bottoms up. These cute bottles not only have a seahorse design, but also a wide silicone nipple that promotes latching. On an Amazon Prime Day discount from $30, they're a steal. Buy Now

3 Playmat $55 Amazon For Prime Day only, this play mat is available for 30 percent less than its original price of $79. Your child can safely and comfortably enjoy any floor, making tummy time better than ever. Buy Now

4 Muslin Bibs $20 (or less) Amazon Learning how to eat is such a messy process. Help your little one stay tidy with this set of muslin bibs, which each have 4 absorbent layers of protection. Buy Now

5 Dry Wipes $19 Amazon Marked down from $24 for Prime Day, these wipes are a parent's best friend. Make from smooth and soft fabric, these wipes are perfect for cleaning your baby. Just add a little water and you're good to go. Buy Now

6 Stroller $412 Amazon For growing families, this stroller offers multiple children multiple ways to sit. There's also plenty of room to stash diaper bags and toys. Best of all, it's $100 off the usual price of $512 for Prime Day. Buy Now

7 Giant Tumbler $9 Amazon Hey, parents need a little pick-me-up, too. This giant tumbler might help you actually drink a cup of hot coffee for the first time in weeks. For Prime Day, this handy mug is $8 off its usual price. Buy Now

8 Diaper Bag $28 Amazon Hands-free is what's up when it comes to anything related to childcare, so this backpack diaper bag is genius. But it's going fast, so snap it up quickly if you're interested. Buy Now