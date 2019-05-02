Hitting the beach on a beautiful day is incredibly fun, but struggling to haul your little one around in a stroller that's no match for the sand is definitely not. If you don't want to spend half your day pushing, pulling, and dragging, you'll need to snag a great stroller for the beach that will simply glide right down to the water.

Some strollers do well on any type of terrain, while others are really only made to stick to the sidewalk. And while you'll find "regular" strollers on this list that parents say have been up to the job of carting their kids to the beach, there are some models that offer specially made tires that you can throw on whenever you're heading out for some fun in the sun. A good beach stroller can be a big investment, but it doesn't necessarily have to break the bank either. There are some affordable options that still get rave reviews, and that are versatile enough to use year round so you really get your money's worth.

Here are eight strollers that will help you and your kids actually enjoy your day at the beach and avoid getting stuck in a sand trap.