8 Best Strollers For The Beach, That Can Tackle Any Sand Dune

Hitting the beach on a beautiful day is incredibly fun, but struggling to haul your little one around in a stroller that's no match for the sand is definitely not. If you don't want to spend half your day pushing, pulling, and dragging, you'll need to snag a great stroller for the beach that will simply glide right down to the water.

Some strollers do well on any type of terrain, while others are really only made to stick to the sidewalk. And while you'll find "regular" strollers on this list that parents say have been up to the job of carting their kids to the beach, there are some models that offer specially made tires that you can throw on whenever you're heading out for some fun in the sun. A good beach stroller can be a big investment, but it doesn't necessarily have to break the bank either. There are some affordable options that still get rave reviews, and that are versatile enough to use year round so you really get your money's worth.

Here are eight strollers that will help you and your kids actually enjoy your day at the beach and avoid getting stuck in a sand trap.

1. An Investment Piece

Entourage Stroller

$850

Austlen Baby Co.

Austlen Baby Co. offers a $60 set of beach wheels (sold separately) for its Entourage stroller. No need to bust out your toolbox to put them on — they simply snap on with one simple click. The stroller itself has dozens of five star reviews from parents who love its compact frame and durability, and with its ample storage space, you've got plenty of room to pile on all your snacks, games, and gear for a full day by the water.

2. Budget Friendly

Expedition Jogger Stroller

$78

Baby Trend

This budget friendly jogging strollers is beloved on Amazon.com. Parents say that it glides smoothly over sand, whether it's loose or tightly packed. At just $73, it's worth a shot to see if you agree with the rave reviews.

3. Made For Jogging

Rambler Jogging Stroller

$360

BOB

Parents give this BOB stroller high marks on any terrain, including sandy beaches. Can't you just picture yourself jogging along the sure line with your little one strapped in? Even if you're not a beach runner, you'll still love how smooth it rides.

4. Beach Wagon

7S Stroller Wagon

$390

Keenz

Keenz offers a $100 set of all-terrain wheels you can buy separately for their stroller wagons that can make their way over sand, snow, and whatever else gets in your way. The wagon has two seats with five-point harnesses to keep your kiddos safely strapped inside.

5. Made In The Shade

Urban Glide 2

$480

Thule

Moms and dads say this jogger is light and easy to push, even on sand. They also like the full-sized canopy, which could be perfect for giving your kid a break from the blazing sun on a hot beach day.

6. Tough For Any Terrain

Revolution Flex 2.0 Jogging Stroller

$390

BOB

Moms and dads who bought this stroller loved that it's tough enough for any surface, whether it's a sandy beach or rocky hiking trail. It also holds up to 75 pounds, so your child's got lots of time to grow into it.

7. Lightweight

Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller

$220

Joovy

This stroller weighs just 25 pounds, making it easy to grab and go. It's 12.5 inch front wheel and 16 inch back wheels are sturdy enough to hit the beach, and it even comes with an air pump to make sure you never get a flat.

8. Reversible Steering

Cameleon 3 Plus

$999

Bugaboo

The Cameleon has got two different modes that'll make beach strolling so much easier. You can reverse it so that the two big rear wheels become the front wheels for easier pushing. And if that's not enough, you can turn it into a two-wheeler that you pull behind you as well.