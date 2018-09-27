8 Best Waterproof Mascaras That Are Strong Enough To Survive 'The Notebook'

If I could only use one beauty product for the rest of my life, mascara would be it. There's just something about the eye-opening effects of the stuff that I love. That said, flaky or smeary mascara is pretty obnoxious. So the best waterproof mascaras out there are really something, because they can take on rain, sweat, and tears while keeping your lashes fresh. A great waterproof mascara really is the ultimate desert island beauty product.

Drawing on info from beauty editors, YouTube gurus, and makeup reviews, these mascaras have stood up to testing in real life. As far as waterproof mascaras go, these are the top of the top. I mean, some of the gurus literally went swimming in these mascaras without the formulas budging. It's impressive.

Whether you like rocking lashes at the gym, pool, or anywhere else life takes you, these mascaras won't give out. And as someone who has unfortunately worked with less than great waterproof mascaras in the past, I can say that this is thrilling. Really, the worst waterproof mascaras run off your lashes and create seemingly permanent stains beneath your eyes that are impervious to soap, makeup remover, and tears. But these bad boys are ready to stay on your lashes no matter what the day throws at you.

6 Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof $7 Target With a hypoallergenic, volume-boosting formula, the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof creates smear-proof, touchable lashes. But some makeup remover takes it right off, so you won't have to struggle with it too much. Buy Now After taking this mascara out for a pool day, YouTuber FionaFrills remarked on just how great the formula looked while wet. (It legit looked amazing, even after a dip in the pool).

7 Blinc Mascara Blinc Mascara $26 Blinc Inc Billed as "better than water proof mascaras," blinc mascara coats your lashes with water-resistant tubes. That means no running or smudging, even if you sweat or tear up. Plus, the mascara removes easily at the end of the day with a little warm water and pressure. Buy Now