8 Best Waterproof Mascaras That Are Strong Enough To Survive 'The Notebook'
If I could only use one beauty product for the rest of my life, mascara would be it. There's just something about the eye-opening effects of the stuff that I love. That said, flaky or smeary mascara is pretty obnoxious. So the best waterproof mascaras out there are really something, because they can take on rain, sweat, and tears while keeping your lashes fresh. A great waterproof mascara really is the ultimate desert island beauty product.
Drawing on info from beauty editors, YouTube gurus, and makeup reviews, these mascaras have stood up to testing in real life. As far as waterproof mascaras go, these are the top of the top. I mean, some of the gurus literally went swimming in these mascaras without the formulas budging. It's impressive.
Whether you like rocking lashes at the gym, pool, or anywhere else life takes you, these mascaras won't give out. And as someone who has unfortunately worked with less than great waterproof mascaras in the past, I can say that this is thrilling. Really, the worst waterproof mascaras run off your lashes and create seemingly permanent stains beneath your eyes that are impervious to soap, makeup remover, and tears. But these bad boys are ready to stay on your lashes no matter what the day throws at you.
1Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
$24
With over 1,000 5-star reviews on Ulta, this mascara is kind of a big deal. The formula is described as volumizing, lengthening, and of course waterproof.
2Lash Sensational Black Pearl Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Black Pearl Waterproof Mascara
$7
With a fan brush and super waterproof formula, the Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara is made for lashes that last. It even boasts a volumizing effect as well.
The Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara is a hit among makeup artists and beauty gurus, as noted in Stylecraze.
3Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara
Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara
$21
For anyone who lives that work-hard, play-hard life, this is your perfect companion. It's so waterproof that spin classes, beachside vacations, and even swimming won't make it budge.
This mascara is a favorite among beauty gurus. In fact, Allure's editor Sarah Kinonen ran a half marathon while wearing Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara without any smudging, as noted in Allure. I'm seriously amazed.
4L'Oreal Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
$9
Welcome to paradise. Featuring a wand with over 200 bristles, this mascara is volume-boosting, lengthening, and waterproof.
With a big wand, thick formula, and wonderful results, the L'Oreal Lash Paradise Waterproof mascara holds up to at least 30 minutes of swimming in the pool, according to beauty and fashion blogger Zabrena. "For the price, you can't beat it," said Zabrena.
5Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof Mascara
Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof Mascara in Brown
$32
With its exclusive plumping formula, this high-end mascara brings the drama. Instant volume and color are what it's all about.
YouTube superstar KathleenLights used this mascara in her Testing Water Proof Makeup video, and she was pleased with the way it didn't smudge underneath the bottoms of her eyes.
6Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof
$7
With a hypoallergenic, volume-boosting formula, the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof creates smear-proof, touchable lashes. But some makeup remover takes it right off, so you won't have to struggle with it too much.
After taking this mascara out for a pool day, YouTuber FionaFrills remarked on just how great the formula looked while wet. (It legit looked amazing, even after a dip in the pool).
7Blinc Mascara
$26
Billed as "better than water proof mascaras," blinc mascara coats your lashes with water-resistant tubes. That means no running or smudging, even if you sweat or tear up. Plus, the mascara removes easily at the end of the day with a little warm water and pressure.
8Voluminous Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
L'Oreal Voluminous Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
$8
Safe for sensitive eyes, this formula is built to last. Plus, it results in lashes that stay soft.
This looks like a top choice for those who work in show business. "I really like the texture of the product and the way it moves across the lashes, separates them and coats them without making them clumpy," said Zoe Hay, the Makeup Department Head for This Is Us, in The Cut. "And it’s at an amazing price point — the most expensive product isn’t always the best." If it's affordable and able to weather the most tear-inducing show in recent years, then sign me up right now.