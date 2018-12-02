One of the best things about the holidays is that they're super unique — no matter who you are, or what you're celebrate, you'll always be celebrating it in your own way. Even celebrities celebrate holidays their way. No matter how unique their traditions may be, it's interesting to hear how celebrity moms share their strangest holiday traditions — because these traditions are so unique to their families.

Without traditions, the holidays wouldn't be the best time. Whether people leave milk and cookies or beer and pickles for Santa to drink on Christmas Eve, it is these unique things that make the holidays so much more fun. When I was growing up, our annual Christmas Eve traditions were the only thing I looked forward to each holiday season. Forget the presents, I just wanted to eat the special foods my family only served on Christmas Eve and wear my special Christmas pajamas I only got once a year.

It seems like celebrity kids are also looking forward to their own unique holiday traditions this year — although their traditions might be just a bit stranger than my own. Hey, no one said holiday traditions have to be perfect — and these strange celebrity traditions are perfect for their own families in their own unique way.

Chrissy Teigen

While some families might look forward to eating cookies and sweets while staying up late for Santa's arrival on Christmas Eve, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she loves a different kind of late night snack on Christmas Eve — fast food.

For the last two years, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have ordered McDonalds super late on Christmas Eve, according to Delish — and this is one tradition that is going to stay in the family.

"It's a Chrissy tradition, for sure," Legend said in a video for Postmates' celebrity series, The Receipt. There is no word if her young kids — Luna and Miles — are fans of this tradition, either.

Kate Hudson

Now that Kate Hudson is officially a mom to three kids, she isn't letting her unique holiday traditions die down anytime soon. In a conversation with the Fabletics blog in 2016, Hudson revealed that her Christmas celebrations significantly revolve around Santa. Hudson shared that the majority of presents under the tree are left unwrapped and she never knows what Santa will be into each year. Hudson said:

One year, Santa wanted rum, root beer, and licorice. One year he wanted gluten free cookies and almond milk. Another year, I think he wanted Cabernet and some chocolates. So Santa likes to change quite a bit! Our traditions are very much based around Santa, so we read The Night Before Christmas. We do the Santa tracker and then the kids run up and go to sleep while the adults stay up for a little bit.

Carrie Underwood

While mom of one (soon to be two) Carrie Underwood might leave the present shopping to Santa, she also leaves the dirty dishes to the professionals on Christmas morning.

In 2015, Underwood told People that her and husband Mike Fisher go to Waffle House every Christmas morning, which has now turned in to a Christmas tradition.

We'll get up and go to Waffle House. It's such a hectic time, and I don't feel like making breakfast on a day that you're just making so much food anyway. So we order breakfast and leave a ginormous tip.

Jessica Alba

Alba is the mom to three children — 10-year-old daughter Honor, 7-year-old daughter Haven, and almost-one-year-old son Hayes — with husband, Cash Warren, who benefit from her slightly quirky and fun traditions.

Alba told InStyle in 2015 that she loves her slightly strange holiday traditions, which involves eating (not one but) two turkeys and singing a completely original version of the "12 Days of Christmas" each year. Alba said, according to InStyle:

Cash, me, and my parents throw down in the kitchen, and my dad makes the most yummy tender turkeys. He makes a spicy version, seasoned with fresh jalapeños, and a classic version with all the fixings. We love Christmas caroling with an improv version of "12 Days of Christmas" that's always pretty epic.

Michelle Obama

In a 2013 issue of Ladies Home Journal, the then-First Lady at the time, Michelle Obama, told the magazine that she had one unique tradition growing up that extended to her own family, according to E! News. Instead of exchanging gifts, the Obamas and their extended family members perform for their gifts every Christmas. Obama said, according to E! News:

Our extended family was so large, people couldn't really afford to buy gifts for everyone. So a couple of my aunts would go out and purchase small gifts. They would put them in a basket and in order to get the gift, you had to perform. You could tell a joke, read a poem, do a backflip — anything counted. It's a tradition we've carried on today. I've hula-hooped, done a dog trick with Bo, and read poems. The kids will sing or put on plays. The president and some other dads will get together and do a song.

Blake Lively

Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, and their two daughters — 3-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez like to get close on Christmas. In 2014, Lively opened up to Canadian website, The Kit, about her favorite family tradition, which involves staying indoors, according to ABC News. "Christmas is really about being with family so we never leave the house," Lively said.

"I don't know how my family does this but everybody gets in the same bed," Lively added. "Somehow we spend seven hours a day just chatting. It's really nice to have that time."

Mila Kunis

The star of Bad Moms Christmas and mom of two — 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dimitri — with husband, Ashton Kutcher is trying to raise her kids to be humble. This is why her family's Christmas traditions are a little more untraditional than most. Last year, Kunis told Entertainment Tonight that she has started a new tradition that involves not giving her kids presents for Christmas.

While this might sound a little Grinch-like, Kunis has a perfect explanation for it. Kunis told Entertainment Tonight:

So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when kids are younger than one, it doesn't really matter...We've told our parents, "We're begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's hospital or a pet, whatever you want. That's our new tradition.

Kim Kardashian

People are well aware that the Kardashian family love their holiday traditions — and Kim Kardashian's own Christmas traditions with her family shows that she is having fun with her kids with husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian wrote on her blog last year that her family's Christmas traditions might not be super strange, but they're super special nonetheless. Kardashian wrote, according to E! News:

On Christmas morning, we all wear matching pajamas when we open presents at Kourtney's house. Each year, we get different pajamas. Over the years, it's become tradition that each family member gets their own wrapping paper so that you know who the gift is from — it's a fun representation of their style.

No matter how weird these traditions are, it's clear that celebrity mom and their kids are loving celebrating the upcoming holidays in their own special ways.

