8 Celebrity Dogs Who Are Definitely Living Their Best Life

Ever since Paris Hilton's chihuahua, Tinkerbell, entered the scene in the early aughts, celebrity dogs have received almost as much attention from the paparazzi as their owners. These pups regularly make headlines and it's easy to see why: they're perfectly coiffed and usually donning some substantial bling. Thanks to their A-list owners' lavish lifestyles, these 8 celebrity dogs are living the dream. In fact, I wouldn't mind trading places with these famous furballs if given the chance.

While Hilton's Tinkerbell passed away in 2015, according to the heiress-turned-reality star's instagram posts, other dogs were quick to fill the "Top Dog" spot on the pages of US Weekly. First among them was Ryan Gosling's mixed-breed terrier, George, who was possibly the only creature that could outshine Ryan Gosling in the cuteness department. Sadly, Ryan Gosling's beloved pooch passed away in 2017, according to a heartfelt interview on Ellen. RIP Tinkerbell and George.

So, what celebrity dogs are running the show these days? There are more than a few contenders, from Selena Gomez's too-cute-for-words Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to Liam Hemsworth's rescue labradoodle, Dora. Let's take a look at all of these privileged, precious pooches.

1 Jake Gyllenhaal, Boo Radley & Atticus W magazine on YouTube Jake Gyllenhaal's named his two rescue dogs after the memorable characters in the classic Harper Lee novel, To Kill A Mocking Bird. Boo, a puggle, and Atticus, a German shepherd, are both seriously wealthy now, according to Celebrity Pet Worth. "They're so playful, they bring that out of us if we allow it," Gyllenhall said an interview with W. How lucky are those dogs that they get to sleep next to that face every night?

2 Liam Hemsworth & Dora liamhemsworth on Instagram Australian actor and star of the Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth, is dad to a rescue labradoodle, Dora. This sweet pooch is most definitely living the #thuglife, according to Hemsworth's instagram.

3 Sophie Turner & Porky Basquiat porkybasquiatjonas on Instagram Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner created an instagram account for her beloved husky pup, Porky Basquiat — who now goes by @porkybasquiatjonas thanks to the actress' recent engagement to Joe Jonas. This gorgeous pooch now has 122,000 followers.

4 North Kardashian & Sushi khloekardashian on Instagram Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans will recognize this fluffy fur ball. Kim brought home a fuzzy Pomeranian for her daughter North, who named him, adorably, Sushi. Yet despite his adorable looks, it seems Sushi is a bit of a naughty pooch, according to Entertainment Tonight.

5 Jessica Chastain & Chaplin jessicachastain on Instagram Jessica Chastain always slays when she's on set, especially when she's got her pooch, Chaplin, there with her. Just look at that Christmas ensemble!

6 Selena Gomez & Charlie Selena Gomez Snapchat Instagram on YouTube Selena Gomez had a new man enter her life in September 2017, and she was quick to trot him all around New York City, according to HelloGiggles. That new man is, of course, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel pooch, who is also known for making cameos on her Instagram stories.

7 Amanda Seyfried & Finn mingey on Instagram Mama Mia! star Amanda Seyfried's dog, Finn, is a regular on her Instagram feed. The heart-melting pooch just turned 9, according to a recent Seyfried's Instagram post.