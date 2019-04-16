Romper
8 Clean Beauty Products That Could Change Your Routine Forever

If you're someone who tries to steer clear of things like GMOs and pesticides and other shady chemical additives that may or may not actually be safe for human use, then you're probably at least curious about the clean beauty movement (if you haven't fully embraced it already). But what does clean beauty mean, exactly? Is it different from green beauty? And what are some of the best clean beauty products on the market right now?

Basically, "clean" is a term used by beauty brands to designate products that don't contain ingredients (whether synthetic or natural) that are considered to be potentially unsafe (think phthalates and parabens). "'Clean' beauty includes nontoxic and noncontroversial products that are proven safe and effective," cosmetic chemist Ginger King told Popsugar. "It does not have to be 100 percent 'green,' as green may not be efficacious," she continued.

"Consumers have been greenwashed so bad that they think as long as it's natural, it's good for you. That is not necessarily the case. Synthetic materials can be good [in products], as long as they are proven safe — having gone through various testing — and do not harm people, animals, or the environment."

While there are no official standards for products to meet in order to make the "clean" claim, there are enough legit clean brands on the market to meet all your beauty needs... and it's absolutely worth making the switch to clean whenever possible. As Good Housekeeping reported, U.S. laws for cosmetics safety have remained "virtually unchanged since they were created back in 1938." If that's not alarming enough, consider the fact that over 1,300 unsafe ingredients have been banned for use in beauty products in Canada and Europe — while here in the U.S.A., only 11 ingredients have been banned by the FDA for use in cosmetics.

The following products are from clean beauty brands you can trust, and they just so happen to be absolutely amazing. Trust me, you won't miss those phthalates and parabens one bit.

1. Free + True

Moonlight Milk PM Balm Cleanser

$48

Free + True

From just-launched clean beauty brand Free + True, this silky balm-to-milk cleanser is made with camellia oil, black cumin oil, mango butter, and jasmine oil to remove even the heaviest makeup without stripping the skin.

2. bioClarity

Zen Ultracalming Serum

$30

bioClarity

Packed with plant-powered antioxidant, this "garden-given" serum contains Floralux® (made from chlorophyll and licorice) apple, niacinamide, and lentil to smooth and soften the appearance of red, blotchy skin.

3. Wander Beauty

Fast Lane Instant Facial

$48

Wander Beauty

Get maximum results for minimal effort with this gel-like mask, which helps to tighten pores and fade fine lines in minutes. Formulated with glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids to clear the build-up of dead skin cells, this insta-facial also contains meadowfoam seed oil to "lock in" moisture.

4. Care

Deep Moisture Fix Hydrating Water Cream

$35

Care

For an instant dose of calm, this soothing gel-cream is made with hyaluronic acid, aloe, vitamins C and E, and even caffeine to help firm and brighten. Can also be used as a mask in a pinch. Something else to feel good about: 100 percent of the sales of Deep Moisture Fix from every Monday in April and May will be donated to Every Mother Counts.

5. ILIA

True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

$52

ILIA

Is it makeup? Is it skincare? This genius serum is both, tbh. With ingredients like hibiscus extract, aloe and beta-glucan, this silicone-free primer acts as a perfect base for foundation while also helping to firm, moisturize and soothe skin.

6. Tula

Kefir Replenishing Cleansing Oil

$32

Dermstore

If you're not a cleansing oil convert already, this product will do the trick. The kefir-based formula gets rid of makeup down to the last traces but still manages to make skin feel moisturized, and it's made with cool ingredients like arctic-winged kelp.

7. Kopari

Coconut Detox Mask

$38

Kopari

The tropical way to detoxify, this clay mask pulls all the impurities out of your pores while probiotics work to soothe skin and superfood ingredients add a boost of much-needed nutrients.

8. Herbivore

Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner

$39

Sephora

If you're prone to breakouts, this jasmine water facial toner infused with green tea, willow bark, and witch hazel will clarify and comfort your skin like nothing else.