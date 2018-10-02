8 Daddy & Me Costume Ideas For Halloween 2018 That Really Speak For Themselves
Halloween is fast on its way, and that means families everywhere are scrambling for clever costume ideas. Doing your own thing is fun, of course, but nothing tops a cool group costume. That's why these daddy & me costume ideas for Halloween are so perfect. Both father and child can get totally into the spirit of the season.
Whether you're into spooky creatures, characters from movies and video games, or something totally unexpected, these parent and kid costumes are super clever. Just be prepared for people to create a fuss over these adorable getups all evening, because family costumes bring the cute like nothing else.
Especially for younger kids who haven't quite mastered the whole trick-or-treating thing yet, family costumes make dressing your infant or toddler a cinch. The infant's basketball costume is adorable on its own, but it makes even more sense when dad's also dressed as a ball player. (Oh, and if you're trick-or-treating with a kid who's too young to eat candy, you get no shade from me. You've earned that candy, too.)
Read on to find the perfect costume combo for your family, or use these ideas to spark your own creativity. And whatever you wear, hopefully you and your family will enjoy a wonderful Halloween this year.
1Alice & The Mad Hatter
Child Supreme Alice Costume, $45, HalloweenCostumes.com
Colorful Mad Matter Costume, $60, HalloweenCostumes.com
Dress up as some of the most colorful characters in literature. There are a lot of different ways you can take this costume, too, because costume stores almost always have some variation on these two.
2Pokemon
Pokeball Baby Onesie Costume, $24, Costume Party World
Pikachu Adult Hoodie, $42, Costume Express
There are so many different Pokemon and trainers that you're bound to find a perfect combo for your family. I just love the idea of dressing a toddler like a pokeball, to be honest.
3Chef & Lobster
Chef & Lobster, $45, Pure Costumes
It's the most precious shellfish you'll ever see. Plus, this clever double costume features a lobster carrier cover, so dressing the little one is easy as possible.
4Spiders
Itsy Bitsy Spider Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes.com
Adult Spider Costume, $65, HalloweenCostumes.com
There's no need to scream. These spiders are way more cuddly than scary.
5Wild Animal & Zookeeper
Deluxe Toddler Lion Costume, $35, HalloweenCostumes.com
Adult Zookeeper Costume, $45, Spirit Halloween
Does parenting ever feel like you're running a zoo? Lean into that vibe with this wild costume idea.
6Darth Vader & Ewok
Ewok Costume For Baby, $35, Shop Disney
Adult Darth Vader Costume Deluxe, $50, Party City
You can pull any character duo from the Star Wars universe for this costume. But the idea of Darth Vader carrying around an adorable Ewok all night just made me crack a smile.
7"Hickory Dickory Dock"
Baby Mouse Infant Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes.com
Adult Clock Costume, $60, HalloweenCostumes.com
Dress as the classic nursery rhyme. You'll be the most adorable clock and mouse combo ever.
8'Space Jam'
Plush Basketball Infant Costume, $20, Walmart
Space Jam Bugs Bunny Pajama Costume, $40, Spirit Halloween
Sure, any player would work in this lineup. I'm just partial to Bugs. Also, how cute is that squashy basketball costume?