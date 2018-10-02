Halloween is fast on its way, and that means families everywhere are scrambling for clever costume ideas. Doing your own thing is fun, of course, but nothing tops a cool group costume. That's why these daddy & me costume ideas for Halloween are so perfect. Both father and child can get totally into the spirit of the season.

Whether you're into spooky creatures, characters from movies and video games, or something totally unexpected, these parent and kid costumes are super clever. Just be prepared for people to create a fuss over these adorable getups all evening, because family costumes bring the cute like nothing else.

Especially for younger kids who haven't quite mastered the whole trick-or-treating thing yet, family costumes make dressing your infant or toddler a cinch. The infant's basketball costume is adorable on its own, but it makes even more sense when dad's also dressed as a ball player. (Oh, and if you're trick-or-treating with a kid who's too young to eat candy, you get no shade from me. You've earned that candy, too.)

Read on to find the perfect costume combo for your family, or use these ideas to spark your own creativity. And whatever you wear, hopefully you and your family will enjoy a wonderful Halloween this year.

1 Alice & The Mad Hatter Child Supreme Alice Costume, $45, HalloweenCostumes.com Colorful Mad Matter Costume, $60, HalloweenCostumes.com Dress up as some of the most colorful characters in literature. There are a lot of different ways you can take this costume, too, because costume stores almost always have some variation on these two.

2 Pokemon Pokeball Baby Onesie Costume, $24, Costume Party World Pikachu Adult Hoodie, $42, Costume Express There are so many different Pokemon and trainers that you're bound to find a perfect combo for your family. I just love the idea of dressing a toddler like a pokeball, to be honest.

3 Chef & Lobster Chef & Lobster, $45, Pure Costumes It's the most precious shellfish you'll ever see. Plus, this clever double costume features a lobster carrier cover, so dressing the little one is easy as possible.