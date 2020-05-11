As states slowly ease stay-at-home orders and the prospect of going somewhere other than the grocery store becomes a reality, it's a good time to invest in a quality face mask. Your makeshift bandanna mask was great for the occasional trip out, but there are so many quality face masks at Walmart that are durable and reusable. It just makes sense to pick one up now, because as more people start going out that means more people need to be protected (and more masks selling out).

In the early days of the pandemic, there was mixed messaging about the use of face masks in stopping the spread of the virus. Now that experts know more, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing a mask because while covering your face won't protect you from someone else, it will stop you from spreading the virus if you have it and are asymptomatic. While experts still aren't 100% sure how the virus is transmitted, it's thought to be spread "between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)," according to the CDC, "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks." Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to help stop that from happening.

Thankfully, there are a lot of great face mask options available (that don't require you to sew them yourself) which meet the CDC's criteria for proper protection. Here are 8 options from Walmart that you can go ahead and add to the online order you probably already have started.

1. Disposable 20-Pack Pegasos Disposable Breathable 3 Ply Ear Loop Face Masks, 20-Pack Walmart | $30 See on Walmart These one-time use disposable masks are great for anyone who is rarely leaving home or who just has no desire to launder a cloth mask. The ear loops fit most adults and the nose piece can be molded for a more snug fit.

2. Basic Black DALIX 5 Pack Premium Cotton Mask Walmart | $25 Available in black or white See on Walmart You can get enough soft, cotton masks for the whole family (or all for you if you need to launder them frequently) with this five-pack. They fit small and medium size faces, can be tossed in the dryer, and are made to be effective as well as breathable.

3. Adjustable Fit Grandview Natural Body Care - Face Masks - 6 Pack Walmart | $20 See on Walmart Face masks need to fit correctly in order to be effective, which makes these cotton and spandex masks with dual ear slots appealing. They're reusable and washable and intended for every day use.

4. Three-Layer Protection PRO MC 5Pcs Unisex Face Mask Walmart | $30 See on Walmart There is a sweet spot with how may layers of protection a mask should have to be effective without feeling suffocating, and these three-layer masks got it just right. You get five in a pack, all of which are washable and reusable. They're also extra durable.

5. Patriotic Protection PRO MC 4Pcs USA Flag Print Unisex Face Mask Walmart | $35 See on Walmart Don't love the basic black or white face masks? You can help keep everyone safe with these three-layer cotton masks featuring American flags. You get four masks in a pack, all of which are anti-dust, washable, and reusable.

6. Non-Traditional But Effective Selfieee Adult Headwrap Balaclava Facemask Walmart | $13 Available in 10 color/pattern options See on Walmart This mask is not designed like others made specifically for the coronavirus, but it can be modified to work as one by layering it over your face. It covers your mouth and neck, and can be used for activities beyond COVID-19 protection, like running on cold days, camping, or working in dusty areas. It's made from nylon and ice silk and needs to be hand washed.

7. Heathered Grey Calison 3 pcs/pack Cotton Walmart | $20 See on Walmart These reusable cotton face masks are double layered and provide coverage from nose to chin. One note: These are hand wash and line dry only, so make sure you don't accidentally toss them in the machine with the socks.