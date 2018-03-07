They say March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb — but what, if anything, does that mean for babies born during this month? Signifying the end of winter and the beginning of spring, March does seem to produce babies who share some very unique traits. And it's not just astrology, either: Everything from eventual career path to personality can apparently be affected by a person's birth month (though of course nothing ever holds true for every single person). So what are some particularly fun facts about babies born in March?

Some of these facts might seem super random, but most are statistically-based. Plus, it just makes sense that March would be an auspicious time to enter the world: Winter is fading, new life is growing everywhere, and your birthday doesn't fall irritatingly close to any major holidays that involve the giving of gifts. Score!

Which is not to say that March is completely devoid of celebrations; there's St. Patrick's Day, after all, but that's just a great excuse to throw a first birthday party that involves shamrocks and green cupcakes. And here's a fun party game idea: Everybody can take turns reading a fun fact about March babies aloud!

1 They could have a high-flying career Giphy Good news for parents who like to travel: You could be just a few decades away from a life of free flights. As the Daily Mail explained, a UK study conducted by the Office for National Statistics found that babies born in March are more likely to become pilots than those born during any other month (though no one knows exactly why). They also have greater odds of becoming musicians — so maybe your little one will grow up to be a rock star who pilots his own private jet?

2 They might be especially creative Giphy The damp, unpredictable weather this time of year might seem like a curse when you have a newborn, but it could pay off later in your baby's life. A study conducted by researcher Mark Hamilton from the University of Connecticut found that babies born in "wet" months are more likely to be creative types as adults, according to an article in The Huffington Post.

3 They're more likely to be CEO someday Giphy As the same article in The Huffington Post revealed, another study conducted at the University of British Columbia in Canada revealed that babies born in March (as well as April) have a greater chance of becoming company leaders. Researchers theorize that this might have something to do with the fact that these babies are usually among the oldest in their classes at school, making them natural "leaders of the pack," so to speak.

4 They're either a fish or a ram (astrologically speaking) Giphy Depending on where in March your baby's birthday falls, her astrological sign will either be Pisces (February 19 to March 20) or Aries (March 21 to April 19), according to Astrostyle. As the site explained, Pisces tend to be "helpful, wise, comforting and artistic," while Aries are known for being "headstrong and willful" as well as "heroic and caring."

5 They get two birthstones Giphy Why settle for one dedicated personal jewel when you can have two? March babies have the distinction of being able to claim both aquamarine and bloodstone as their birthstones, according to the American Gem Society. Aquamarine is a pale, blue-green stone (as its name suggests), while bloodstones are actually dark green, sometimes with red veins.

6 They have a super cheerful birth flower Giphy Since March signals the start of spring, it's only right that this month's birth flower is the daffodil (one of the springiest flowers of all!). Even the meaning of daffodil is spring-appropriate, as Teleflora's website explained: The bloom is associated with "rebirth and new beginnings."

7 They share their birth month with some major A-listers Giphy No matter what day of the month your baby is born on, she'll be in seriously famous company. Celebs with March birthdays include Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, William H. Macy, Shaquille O'Neal, Lauren Graham, Lily Collins, Bruce Willis, Elton John, and Holly Hunter, according to Newsday.