Most of us can't wait until spring arrives, but that usually has more to do with the temperature increasing enough that means we can escape our winter indoor dungeons. During the Summer and the winter seasons, we definitely have more on our bucket lists than during the spring, but that doesn't mean that it isn't a super season to enjoy with your kids. If you're in search of some fun activities to do with your toddler in the spring, this is a great place to start.

Not all toddlers are ready for change — we all seem to have a tendency to become creatures of habits — but I firmly believe that kids pick up on the excitement you build into activities. If I can muster a little extra enthusiasm, it definitely adds to our outings that might otherwise be a little mundane. After all, isn't that one of the biggest tricks to parenting? Make the everyday activities a little more enjoyable and exciting, and you're working toward creating memories, not just counting the minutes until bedtime.

As we all put that dreaded daylight saving time adjustment behind us, we might as well take advantage of the longer days and warmer temperatures and really enjoy this season with our curious little toddlers.

1 Find Some Baby Animals Giphy Whether you look up where your local farm is and make plans for a visit or dig out your zoo passes, baby animals are one of the highlights of spring. Where we live in Texas, there seems to be a petting zoo at every weekend event, and the springtime rodeo provides one of the most serious baby animal opportunities for toddlers.

2 Blow Bubbles Outside Giphy If you've been cooped up inside all winter, finally getting the chance to blow and chase bubbles outside is such a luxury.

3 Look For Butterflies Giphy Or, even better? Look for caterpillars. Depending on where you live, you might be able to find a caterpillar and watch it grow into a butterfly over the course of a few weeks. Monarch caterpillars were the highlight of my life when I was kid and I hope my kids get to experience the same.

4 Pack A Picnic Giphy I know my toddler isn't the only little kid who really enjoys a break from the everyday routine. Since springtime provides us with a little more sunlight, we pack up dinner and head for the nearest patch of grass for a picnic. Somehow, she always eats more and melts down less when we take the show on the road!

5 Plant Bulbs Giphy Planting fast-growing seeds or bulbs with your toddler is a sweet way to celebrate the season. Bulbs like paper whites grow really quickly and will be blooming within a few weeks, and an amaryllis bulb provides a pretty big payoff when it blooms.

6 Make A Bird Feeder Giphy Toddlers are at the perfect age to start to notice creatures around them beyond just the dogs walking by on the street. Making a bird feeder (provided you don't have a cat that is going to gobble up those birds straight away) is a simple way to introduce your toddler to those creatures. Grab a toilet paper roll and slather it with peanut butter before adding bird seed for a fast but satisfying bird feeder.

7 Decorate Easter Eggs Giphy While toddlers aren't exactly the right demographic for certain seasonal activities, especially messy Easter egg decorating schemes, it's still a fun activity if you find the right way to do it. The idea of setting cups of dye in front of my 2-year-old does not appeal to me in the least, but shredding tissue paper and sticking it on with Mod Podge isn't quite as scary and has an equally colorful effect.