8 Funny Thanksgiving Memes For Moms

November means turkey, stuffing (or dressing), mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and pie. It means Thanksgiving. For some, Thanksgiving is an under-loved, underrated holiday (though, to be fair, it does have a very upsetting history) that takes a lot of time and energy to pull together. If you're a busy mom, preparing to gather with family and friends around one table, cooking for hours or even days, then you'll almost certainly appreciate these funny Thanksgiving memes for moms. Moms fall somewhere on the spectrum between hating Thanksgiving, and loving every moment of all the time and effort spent with family and friends. Regardless of where you, in particular, fall on that spectrum, there's a funny holiday meme out there for you.

Whether you find yourself cooking until the crack of dawn the morning of Thanksgiving, or have the Butterball hotline on speed dial to answer all your turkey baking woes, chances are you will relate to at least one of these hilarious Thanksgiving memes. And let's be honest, coordinating many — ahem, all — holidays and other family get togethers can oftentimes — read: always — fall to moms, who already have a lot of their plates. For Thanksgiving, they might have to shop for the food, clean the house (if they're hosting), host out of town visitors, decorate and set up for dinner, bake pies, and actually cook the meal. And that's not including the cooking prep and kitchen clean up when it's all over. Because of that, moms need a little holiday humor to soothe some of the stress that can go along with it. These memes won't disappoint.

1 That 5 a.m. Feeling Giphy Making a Thanksgiving feast is a serious commitment, especially if you go all-out and your family eats early in the day. Turkeys take a long time to cook so if you're having lunch instead of dinner, you have to get it in the oven bright and early. Between the sleep deprivation and stress of being tasked with one of the most important parts of the meal, you're feeling more sarcastic than festive.

2 Holly Jolly Feels Trying not to cheat on Thanksgiving with Christmas like pic.twitter.com/Xtcs9wpUu6 — Haley Dyess (@_rollthedyess_) November 4, 2017 Moms who love Christmas more than Thanksgiving can relate to this one. Thanksgiving gets ignored in favor of Christmas by quite a few people and it can be really difficult to keep your focus on the holiday that's actually next as opposed to the one off in the distance that happens to be your favorite.

3 The Case Of The Last Bird When someone takes the last Thanksgiving Turkey in the store. pic.twitter.com/6orXFKfFL7 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 13, 2017 Shopping for the centerpiece of the big holiday meal is no joke and traffic at grocery stores tends to really pick up the closer you get to Thanksgiving, so the potential for something like this to happen is real and stressful. Don't mess with moms shopping for turkeys close to Thanksgiving, or, if you do, be ready to duck.

4 Lack Of Training Giphy What's that? It's your first year making the Thanksgiving turkey and you've never so much as roasted a chicken? The Butterball hotline — or Jimmy and Rashida — might be able to help you out if you feel like you have no idea what you're doing. Trust us, you won't be the only stressed and confused cook in the kitchen.

5 A Dark Turn “For every #Christmas light lit before #Thanksgiving, an elf kills a baby reindeer.” 🦌🎄🦃 #FridayFun pic.twitter.com/3dgJWBy6GB — Cindy Gallagher 🍂 (@Mater2Six) November 3, 2017 Some people just can't stand the thought of pulling all the stops for Christmas, from playing music, to wrapping gifts and decorating the tree, until after Thanksgiving has passed. That holiday in late December doesn't even exist until after Thanksgiving. Let's focus on one thing at a time, shall we?

6 Complicated Logistics God help me, it’s time to plan Thanksgiving again pic.twitter.com/MYvSdDqtyM — Emily (@RobotOwl) November 3, 2017 Those who've had to plan Thanksgiving dinner logistics before — travel plans, menu, what everyone's supposed to bring, when everyone needs to be at each celebration, how many celebrations you're expected to attend, where everyone will sleep — know that it can take weeks to fully sort out. It's not as simple as just RSVP-ing "yes" to a dinner invite. Count your blessings if you're not on the planning committee.

7 Utterly Exhausted Giphy By the time dinner hits the table, yeah, sure, you want to eat, but you also kind of find yourself contemplating making a break for it and crawling into bed. The kids are running all over the house, the kitchen's a mess, and you're tired. Plus you've probably had one too many glasses of mulled wine.